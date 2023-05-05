San Francisco, May 4: Amazon has announced that the popular online video game Fortnite is now available to play for Fire TV customers in the US, UK, Canada and Germany through the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service. Fortnite Maker Epic Games To Pay USD 520 Million Fine Over Kids’ Privacy Violations.

"Luna customers in the US, Canada, Germany and the UK can now play any Fortnite game modes like Battle Royale and Creative on devices they already own, including Fire TV smart TVs and tablets, and streaming media players, laptops and via a browser on mobile devices," Amazon said in a blog post.

Amazon Prime members can also start playing the game as part of their Prime membership, and all other customers can play with an existing Luna+ subscription or by signing up for a free 7-day trial of Luna+, it added.

"Fortnite has been the most requested game from Luna customers in the US and we're thrilled to bring the title to the service," said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.

"We're committed to making gaming more accessible and more affordable, without the need for expensive hardware," he added. Game Addiction: Canadian Parents Sue Epic Games' Fortnite Creator for 'Addictive' Game.

Further, the company recommends an internet speed of at least a sustained 10Mbps for the best gaming experience, which is necessary for playing Fortnite on Amazon Luna.

