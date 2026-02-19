HBO has officially launched the promotional campaign for the highly anticipated third season of House of the Dragon, releasing a new teaser poster featuring Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra Targaryen. Alongside the fresh artwork, the network confirmed that the first official teaser trailer will debut today, February 19, 2026. ‘House of the Dragon Season 3’ Release Date: Here’s What We Know About Matt Smith’s Fantasy Drama Series.

The announcement comes as the Game of Thrones spin-off prepares for a June 2026 premiere, marking a two-year gap since the conclusion of the second season.

A Queen on the Iron Throne

The newly released poster features Rhaenyra Targaryen seated upon the Iron Throne, a symbolic and sombre image accompanied by the tagline: "From Fire Comes Darkness." Unlike previous promotional materials that emphasised the divide between the "Black" and "Green" factions, this solo focuses on Rhaenyra suggests a shift toward the devastating personal and political costs of the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 First Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

What to Expect in Season 3

Showrunner Ryan Condal has described the upcoming eight-episode season as the most ambitious to date. Production, which wrapped in late 2025, reportedly features some of the largest set pieces in the franchise's history.

"The war this season goes very hot, very, very quickly," Condal stated in a recent press briefing. "The narrative gets grimmer as it goes along, and the show has to match that ambition."

Fans expect the season to open with the Battle of the Gullet, a major naval confrontation from George RR Martin’s Fire & Blood. The season will also introduce several new characters, including James Norton as Lord Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin and Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly

The Road to the Finale

The timing of the trailer release aligns with the season finale of HBO’s other prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which airs February 22. ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Episode 5: Release Time, Global Streaming Schedule and Where To Watch – Details Inside.

While Season 3 is the current focus, HBO has already confirmed the series will return for a fourth season, which is expected to serve as the final chapter of the Targaryen civil war.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).