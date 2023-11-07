San Francisco, November 7: Sam Altman-run OpenAI has announced to roll out custom versions of its AI chatbot ChatGPT that people can create for a specific purpose. Called GPTs, these AI models are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home, and then share that creation with others.

For example, GPTs can help you learn the rules to any board game, help teach your kids math, or design stickers. “Anyone can easily build their own GPT, no coding is required. You can make them for yourself, just for your company’s internal use, or for everyone,” the company said during its first developers’ conference late on Monday. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Launches New 'GPT-4 Turbo' as ChatGPT Reaches 100 Million Weekly Active Users.

GPTs are available today for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users to try out including Canva and Zapier AI Actions and the company plans to offer GPTs to more users soon. “Later this month, we’re launching the GPT Store, featuring creations by verified builders. Once in the store, GPTs become searchable and may climb the leaderboards,” said OpenAI.

In the coming months, you’ll also be able to earn money based on how many people are using your GPT. “Your chats with GPTs are not shared with builders. If a GPT uses third party APIs, you choose whether data can be sent to that API,” the company informed. “We’ve also taken steps to build user trust by allowing builders to verify their identity. We'll continue to monitor and learn how people use GPTs and update and strengthen our safety mitigations,” it added. TikTok To Shut Down USD 1 Billion Creator Fund From December 16: Report.

In addition to using our built-in capabilities, you can also define custom actions by making one or more APIs available to the GPT. Enterprises can now get started with GPTs. They can now empower users inside the company to design internal-only GPTs without code and securely publish them to their workspace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2023 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).