JioHotstar and OpenAI Announce Partnership To Integrate ChatGPT-Powered Voice Assistant for Conversational Streaming

Mumbai, February 19: JioHotstar has announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to integrate a ChatGPT-powered voice assistant into its streaming platform. The collaboration aims to transform the user experience from passive browsing to active conversation, allowing viewers to discover content through natural language queries rather than traditional menu navigation.

The new AI-driven interface is designed to address "decision fatigue" by understanding context, mood, and specific user intent. During the official announcement, representatives noted that the technology would support multiple Indian regional languages, ensuring that the conversational discovery tool is accessible to a broad demographic across the country. India AI Impact Summit 2026: Reliance and Jio To Invest INR 10 Lakh Crore Over 7 Years To Lead India's Intelligence Era, Announces Mukesh Ambani.

Conversational Discovery and Live Sports Integration

The integration allows users to speak directly to the app to find specific content, such as family-friendly films or highlights from recent cricket matches. Beyond simple recommendations, the AI assistant will offer deep contextual understanding; for example, a user could ask for "movies about twins" or "quirky comedies," and the system will provide curated suggestions from the JioHotstar library.

The partnership also extends to live sports, a major vertical for the platform. Fans will be able to ask for real-time scores, player statistics, or specific match highlights without interrupting their live stream. This feature is intended to create a more immersive and interactive environment for sports enthusiasts who frequently seek additional data during live broadcasts.

Strategic Vision and Phased Rollout

Uday Shankar, Vice Chairman of JioStar, stated that the partnership represents a "fundamental reimagining of the entertainment experience." He emphasised that artificial intelligence is set to disrupt every segment of the media value chain, including production and monetisation. By embedding AI at the core of the platform, JioHotstar aims to lead the digital transformation of the Indian media landscape. India AI Impact Summit 2026: AI Must Not Replace Human Potential but Augment It, Says UN Chief Antonio Guterres.

Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI, highlighted that the collaboration shifts entertainment toward "active engagement," where viewers can move seamlessly from curiosity to context. The rollout of these AI features will occur in phases, starting with select discovery tools. Additionally, the integration will appear within ChatGPT itself, allowing users to receive direct streaming links and recommendations from the JioHotstar catalogue while using the OpenAI interface.

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