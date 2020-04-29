Popular Google Doodle Games from the Past Are Back! Stay and Play at Home the Musical Game Fischinger, Here's How

Stay and Play at Home Popular Google Doodle Game Fischinger (Photo Credits: Google)

Most of us are under a lockdown, which means we are not leaving our homes to break the chain and slow down the coronavirus pandemic. But to make our lives easier and a little bit more fun Google Doodle is bringing back all the popular games from the past! Search engine giant Google has launched a throwback Doodle series featuring a series of interactive Google Doodle games and fans cannot keep calm. For the second day in the series, Google reminds us of the popular musical game, Fischinger. Yes, the magical game that lets you create interesting music using simple tones.

Sharing the game, Google Doodle says, "Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles: Fischinger (2017)". In the year 2017, Google had dedicated a doodle to Oskar Wilhelm Fischinger on his birth anniversary. He was a noted German-American abstract animator, filmmaker, and painter. He was known for creating abstract musical animation many decades before the appearance of computer graphics and music videos. Introducing us to Fischinger, Google says, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!"

How To Play Fischinger

Play this musical game is just a click away with the Google Doodle. All you have to do is click on Google’s logo and you’ll reach the interface that makes it easy for you to operates the system as a basic music sequencer. You get the options to choose from four instruments. When you click diamonds on the screen to activate notes, it plays back a loop of your 16-beat melody in real-time. The music is accompanied by colourful visuals on the screen. You can easily adjust the tempo, key, and even add a plethora of other effects like a delay, bit crusher, and phaser.

Here's How To Play Fischinger (Watch Video):

Yesterday Google launched the first game of the series. They started off with the super-hit game from 2017 called 'Coding'. Google brought back the doodle game that was created to celebrate 50 years of Kids Coding. This 'coding' game makes coding more fun and interactive for kids and features a bunny. To win the game, a player has to give commands to collect all carrots.