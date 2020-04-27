Popular Google Doodle Games Are Back! Stay and Play at Home The Popular Past Google Doodle Game 'Coding'

Popular Google Doodle Game - Coding (Photo Credit: Google)

As the pandemic continues to impact everyone around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home amid lockdown. To make things better, Google has launched a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of their popular interactive Google Doodle games! The first game in the series is super-hit game from 2017 'Coding', this doodle game was created to celebrate 50 years of Kids Coding.

Today's Google Doodle is a coding game that makes coding more fun and interactive for kids. The game features a bunny and to win the game, player has to get the bunny to collect all carrots. Player can move different command tiles into the tray and the bunny will follow what the player is programming it to perform. The game is intuitive and even non-programmers can play and win it.

Here is How to Play and Win Today's Google Doodle - Coding Game:

So, if you are getting bored at home you can thank Google and play this simple coding game. This special Doodle game to celebrate 50 years of Kids Coding was developed by three teams including the Google Doodle team, Google Blockly team, and MIT Scratch. Have some fun try your hand on coding and learn a new skill during the lockdown period. Hope to see more fun and old popular Google Doodle games from the search giant in coming days. Till then Happy Coding!