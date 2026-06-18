POVA 8 5G Sale Begins Today; Check Price, Specifications and Features

The POVA 8 has officially launched and is available for purchase across India starting today, 18 June. Positioned as a device for users who prioritise bold aesthetics, the smartphone features a distinctive design language inspired by armour plate aesthetics and machine-inspired architecture, setting it apart from conventional mobile devices.

This latest release introduces several significant upgrade features, most notably the interactive ALIVE Matrix rear lighting system, which provides dynamic responses to notifications and music. By combining these unique design elements with robust build quality and a focus on long-lasting power, the device aims to offer an expressive and reliable experience for users seeking to combine performance with a futuristic visual identity. OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price Hiked 2nd Time in India; Check New Retail Prices for All Variants.

Pova 8 5G Sale Starts Today

POVA 8. Sale is live. Packed with: ➡️ 8000mAh* Super Power ➡️ 2 Days Battery Life* ➡️ 45W Fast Charge ➡️ 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 Camera ➡️ 2X Optical Zoom With 2K Recording ➡️ Triple Chipset With 20 5G Bands Get yours today. On Flipkart and at retail stores near you. Shop here ➡️… pic.twitter.com/UAP0rfQ25C — POVA Mobile India (@pova_mobile) June 18, 2026

POVA 8 Sale Begins Today; Check Specifications and Features

The POVA 8 is equipped with an industry-leading 8000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging. It features a 6.76-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The device is powered by a triple-chipset architecture, which includes dedicated G1 and SE1 chipsets for signal and Wi-Fi performance, alongside 5G support across 20 bands. Its camera system consists of a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 AI rear sensor and a 13MP AI selfie camera, complemented by software features such as AI Portrait, Super Night, Dual Video, and Vlog Mode. Built for durability, the phone carries MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, every purchase includes a complimentary 3-month Google AI Pro subscription with 2TB of cloud storage. iPhone Price Hike: Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms iPhones To Get Costlier; Mentions Reasons.

POVA 8 Price in India

The POVA 8 is available for purchase on Flipkart and at various retail stores across the country. The 6GB+128GB variant is priced at INR 29,999, while the 8GB+128GB model is available at INR 31,999. The device is offered in two colour options: 16-Bit White and Terminal Green.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (POVA Mobile India ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).