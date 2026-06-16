Tecno has officially expanded its smartphone lineup with the introduction of the Spark 50 Pro, a new device featuring an iPhone-inspired aesthetic and unique battery configurations. Positioned as a performance-oriented upgrade to the standard Spark 50 launched last month, the new model offers users a choice between a 5600mAh dual-cell battery or a high-capacity 6000mAh single-cell unit. The manufacturer claims both options are designed for longevity, maintaining over 80 per cent capacity after six years of use.

The device supports 60W fast charging, allowing the battery to reach a 63 per cent charge in 30 minutes, with a full cycle taking approximately 55 minutes. Users can also select between different charging modes to manage heat during the process. Internally, the Spark 50 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset, which reportedly achieves an AnTuTu benchmark score of around 550,000. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and dual stereo speakers enhanced with DTS Sound. Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India, Specifications and Features.

The photography setup is headlined by a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main sensor. Tecno has integrated its proprietary FlashSnap technology, which enables shutter speeds as fast as 1/10,000 of a second for capturing high-speed action. Portrait photography is supported by Universal Tone technology for natural skin rendering, while the system is further complemented by AI tools, including AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Extender. OnePlus 16 Leaks: From Bezels to Ultra High Refresh Rate Display; Here's Everything to Know.

Despite its slender 7.8mm profile, the handset boasts significant durability ratings, including SGS Five-Star Premium Drop Resistance and IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water protection. Additional features include FreeLink 2.0 for off-grid communication, AI noise cancellation for calls, and an integrated AI health assistant. The Spark 50 Pro will be available in five colour variants: Ink Black, Titanium Grey, Midnight Blue, Dynamic Orange, and Cloud White.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (TECNO Mobile Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).