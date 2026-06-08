POVA 8 India Launch on June 11; Check Expected Specifications Here

POVA has officially announced that its latest smartphone, the POVA 8, will launch in India on June 11 at 12pm. The company is positioning the device as a design-led offering in the competitive mid-range market, with promotional materials highlighting a unique rear panel aesthetic. The handset will be available for purchase exclusively through the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Pova 8 Alive Matrix Display and Design Innovations

The standout feature of the new model is its “Alive Matrix Display,” a secondary lighting system integrated directly into the rear camera module. This matrix-style dotted LED array is designed to provide visual effects and notification alerts, allowing users to view updates without needing to activate the main screen. The device features a transparent-style rear panel with geometric detailing, moving away from traditional design language to offer a more customisable experience. Pixel 10 Price Drop: Google's Smartphone Gets Massive Discount in India; Check Latest Rate, Specifications and Features.

Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the POVA 8 is expected to focus on durability and endurance. Official teasers have confirmed that the handset will be powered by a substantial 8,000mAh battery, a significant capacity for the segment. Early promotional images show the device in green and silver finishes, further distinguishing it from standard mid-range hardware.

By incorporating premium design elements typically associated with higher-end niche products, POVA aims to attract consumers seeking a distinct identity in the mid-range price bracket. While full technical specifications remain subject to confirmation during the live announcement, benchmark reports suggest the device will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, 5G connectivity, and will ship with Android 16.

The POVA 8 is expected to be available in multiple configurations, including 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with up to 256GB of internal storage. Support for 45W wired fast charging is also anticipated, which would complement the high-capacity battery. As the June 11 launch date approaches, the brand is positioning the POVA 8 as a compelling value-for-money option for users who prioritise performance and unique styling.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).