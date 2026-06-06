Pixel 10 Price Drop: Google's Smartphone Gets Massive Discount in India; Check Latest Rate, Specifications and Features

The Google Pixel 10, lauded for its seamless software experience and powerful AI capabilities, has become significantly more accessible to Indian consumers thanks to a substantial price drop and lucrative bank offers. Launched on August 20, 2025, at the Made by Google event in New York City and hitting shelves on August 28, 2025, the Pixel 10 continues to impress with its blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric features, now at a price that's hard to ignore.

Unbeatable Value: Pixel 10 Price Drop & Offers

Originally launched in India at Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, the Google Pixel 10 is currently listed at an attractive Rs 74,999 on platforms like Flipkart and the Google Store. But the savings don't stop there. HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on EMI transactions, reducing the effective price to approximately Rs 70,999. This offer is valid until June 30, 2026, across Google Store, Flipkart, and leading retailers. Additionally, exchange offers on eligible devices can further sweeten the deal, allowing buyers to save even more. OnePlus Ace 7T Specifications Leaked Ahead of China Launch; Check Details.

Pixel 10: Power-Packed Specifications & AI Smarts

The Google Pixel 10 is driven by the advanced Google Tensor G5 processor, Google's custom 3nm chip, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks, multitasking, and gaming. It comes with a robust 12GB of RAM and a generous 256GB of internal storage, making it well-equipped for demanding users.

The smartphone features a vibrant 6.3-inch Actua OLED display, offering a crisp 1080x2424 pixel resolution at 422ppi. This display supports a variable refresh rate of 60Hz to 120Hz for fluid scrolling and boasts an impressive peak brightness of up to 3000 nits, ensuring excellent outdoor visibility. It's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced durability.

Photography on the Pixel 10 is handled by a versatile triple-camera system. It includes a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and optical stabilization, a 13MP ultrawide camera offering a 120-degree field of view, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom capability. For selfies and video calls, there's a 10.5MP front camera with a 95-degree ultrawide coverage. All cameras are capable of recording 4K video at 60fps.

Powering the device is a 4970mAh battery, supporting 30W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging via its Pixelsnap magnetic system. The Pixel 10 runs on Android 16 and integrates deeply with Google's Gemini AI, offering a unique and polished user experience with features like Magic Eraser and enhanced call quality. Google promises seven years of Android OS and security updates, ensuring long-term relevance. The device also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Design and Colour Options

The Pixel 10 continues Google's signature design aesthetic, featuring a refined camera bar, a satin-finish metal frame, and a polished glass back. It is available in four appealing colour options: Obsidian, Frost, Indigo, and Lemongrass. Vivo X Fold6 Gets 3C Certification With Massive 6,900mAh Battery; India Launch Likely in July 2026.

Verdict: A Premium AI Experience at a Smarter Price

With its current discounted pricing, the Google Pixel 10 stands out as an exceptionally strong contender in the premium smartphone segment. It delivers a comprehensive package of flagship-level specifications, Google's cutting-edge Tensor G5 processor, an impressive camera system, and a clean Android experience deeply integrated with AI. For those seeking a powerful, intelligent, and long-supported Android flagship, the Pixel 10 at an effective price of Rs 70,999 is undoubtedly a smart buy.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).