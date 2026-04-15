New Delhi, April 15: realme, the most popular brand among youth, on Wednesday announced that the realme 16 5G has emerged as a hot-selling success, setting a new benchmark with 150 per cent higher sales compared to its previous generation. This milestone reinforces strong consumer demand and highlights the device’s appeal among young users seeking powerful performance, standout design, and meaningful innovation.

At the heart of the realme 16 5G is the AI Portrait Master experience, featuring a slim Air design and powered by a segment-leading dual 50MP camera system. Featuring a 50MP Sony IMX852 rear camera and a 50MP front camera, the device delivers true-to-life portraits with natural skin tones, sharp detail, and balanced lighting across conditions. Vivo T5 Pro 5G Launch Today in India; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Industry-first innovations such as the rear selfie mirror with Aura Ring Flash, “Say Hi” gesture recognition, and voice countdown make capturing moments more intuitive and social. Enhanced by the LumaColor IMAGE engine, Vibe Master Mode, and AI Edit Genie, users can create, customise, and instantly enhance photos and videos with ease.

Complementing this is a sleek Air Design with a flagship-grade camera bar, a massive 7000mAh Titan Battery with 60W fast charging, IP69-level durability, and realme UI 7.0 for a smooth, long-lasting user experience -- making it one of the most compelling smartphones in its segment. Redmi R70 5G, Redmi R70m 5G Launch Soon in China, Listed on Official Website; Check Expected Specifications.

The realme 16 5G is available in two colours, Air White and Air Black, across realme.com, Flipkart and mainline retail stores. With this strong start, the realme 16 5G continues to build momentum as a preferred choice for users looking for a balanced, innovation-driven smartphone experience.

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