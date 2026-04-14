Xiaomi has expanded its entry-level 5G portfolio in China by listing two new smartphones, the Redmi R70 5G and the Redmi R70m 5G, on its official website. Currently marked as “coming soon,” the devices are positioned for the budget-conscious segment, prioritising screen real estate and battery longevity over high-end performance. Both models represent a straightforward approach to 5G connectivity for the mass market.

The handsets are built around a substantial 6.9-inch LCD panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. While the 720p+ resolution is lower than mid-range alternatives, the high refresh rate is intended to provide a smoother experience during daily tasks such as social media scrolling and navigation. Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Price, Specifications and Features.

Redmi R70 Series Technical Specifications

Under the hood, both the R70 and R70m are powered by the Unisoc T8300 chipset, manufactured on a 6nm process. This is paired with LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, a configuration typical for the lower end of the 5G market. On the software front, the devices run Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3, which is based on the Android 16 operating system.

The camera hardware remains basic, as the series focuses more on utility than photography. Both phones feature a 13MP single rear sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The design follows Xiaomi's contemporary aesthetic, with Feather White, Starry Black, and various blue and purple colour options available.

The primary distinction between the two models lies in their battery capacity and memory configurations. The standard Redmi R70 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, whereas the R70m 5G features a slightly larger 6,300mAh unit. Both models support 15W wired charging, which is notably slower than the fast-charging standards found in higher-priced segments but consistent with budget hardware.

The R70 5G starts with a base configuration of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately INR 18,500). The R70m 5G excludes the base 4GB variant, offering higher memory options that reach up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage to cater to users requiring more multitasking headroom.

By introducing these models, Xiaomi appears to be targeting users who require a 5G-capable device with a large viewing area for media consumption without the premium cost of an OLED display or flagship processor. The emphasis on high-capacity batteries suggests that these phones are designed for long intervals between charges, making them suitable for students or as secondary work devices. Vivo X500 Series Expected To Launch in September; Rumoured Specifications and Features Here.

While the official launch date for sales has not been announced, the appearance of full specifications on the official website suggests that retail availability in China is imminent. There is currently no official word on whether these specific models will be rebranded for international markets.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).