Vivo has officially launched the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India today, marking the second addition to its T5 series this year. Debuting at 12 noon IST, the handset is positioned as a high-endurance mid-ranger, succeeding last year’s Vivo T4 Pro. While its predecessor was noted for its periscope camera, the T5 Pro shifts the brand's strategy toward massive battery capacity and display fluidity, catering to users with high screen-time requirements.

The device is set to go on sale via Flipkart and Vivo’s official channels shortly. Early listings and industry reports suggest a strategic move into a slightly higher price bracket, with the device competing against the likes of the OnePlus Nord 6 and the Redmi Note 15 Pro series. Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Price and Market Positioning

While final retail figures are being updated across platforms, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G is expected to be priced between INR 30,000 and INR 36,999, depending on the RAM and storage configuration. This represents a price bump over the T4 Pro, which launched at INR 27,999. The increase places the T5 Pro in a crowded segment where consumers often choose between peak processing power and specialized camera hardware.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Design and Durability

The new model adopts a simplified aesthetic, featuring a flatter frame with a matte finish. It is available in two primary colourways: Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue. Notably, the "Aura Light" ring from the previous generation has been removed in favour of a more compact, rounded rectangular camera island. To ensure longevity, the phone retains high-end IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and adds military-grade certification for impact durability.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Display and Visuals

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. A major upgrade this year is the 144Hz refresh rate, up from 120Hz on the T4 Pro, providing smoother transitions for gaming and UI navigation. The panel also boasts a local peak brightness of 5,000 nits and carries SGS certifications for flicker reduction and low blue light emission, aiming to reduce eye strain during prolonged use.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Performance and Hardware

In a departure from traditional "Pro" updates, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G utilizes the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. While efficient, early benchmarks suggest this is a slight shift downward from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 found in the T4 Pro. Vivo appears to have tuned the hardware for stability and thermal efficiency rather than raw peak performance. To assist with gaming, the device supports 120fps output and incorporates a segment-leading 7,000mm² cooling system.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Battery and Charging

The defining characteristic of the T5 Pro 5G is its 9,020mAh battery. This massive unit significantly outpaces the 6,500mAh capacity of the previous model and matches the high-capacity trend recently set by competitors. Despite the large cell, Vivo has kept the device relatively slim at 8.25 mm. The phone supports 90W fast charging and includes features like bypass charging, which powers the internal components directly during gaming, and reverse wired charging. Vivo X500 Series Expected To Launch in September; Rumoured Specifications and Features Here.

Vivo T5 Pro 5G Camera and Software

The camera configuration has been streamlined, featuring a 50MP main sensor paired with a 2MP bokeh lens and a 32MP front camera. The periscope telephoto lens seen on the T4 Pro has been omitted, a move that may affect its appeal to photography enthusiasts in this price range. On the software side, the device runs OriginOS based on Android 15, integrating several AI tools including Transcript Assist, Creation tools, and support for Google Gemini.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).