Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India, Specifications and Features
Redmi has launched the Turbo 5 in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor, a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, and a massive 7,540mAh battery supporting 100W HyperCharge. Designed for gamers and power users, the smartphone starts at INR 35,999, with sales beginning on June 19.
Anand, June 16: Redmi has officially launched the Turbo 5 in India, marking the debut of the company's new performance-focused smartphone series. Aimed specifically at mobile gamers and power users, the handset integrates a high-end chipset and an exceptionally large battery to deliver sustained performance under heavy workloads.
The device features a modern design that balances a relatively compact form factor with a rugged build, capable of withstanding various environmental conditions. Alongside its core hardware, the Turbo 5 introduces significant upgrade features, including a customisable LED matrix lighting system and an advanced cooling solution, ensuring the smartphone remains competitive for users prioritising endurance and consistent gaming performance. Redmi K90 Ultra Confirmed To Launch Later in June; Here's What to Expect.
Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications and Features
The Redmi Turbo 5 is equipped with a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, which supports a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 1268 x 2756 pixels, and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. For photography, the handset features a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 20MP front-facing camera. The device is powered by a 7,540mAh battery with 100W HyperCharge support and runs on HyperOS 3. Its durable build carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, while the chassis measures 157.5 x 75.2 x 8.2mm and weighs 204g. Additionally, a 5,300mm² vapour chamber cooling system is included to manage thermal output during intensive use. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Specifications, Features and Expected Price; Check All Here.
Redmi Turbo 5 Price in India
The Redmi Turbo 5 is priced at INR 35,999 for the 8GB RAM variant, while the 12GB RAM model is available for INR 38,999. These introductory prices are valid for a limited period and include potential bank discounts of up to INR 2,000 when using select credit cards from SBI, ICICI, and Axis. Sales for the device will commence on June 19th at 12 pm through Amazon.in, mi.com, and various retail partners.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).