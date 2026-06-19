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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Confirmed; Check Expected Price, Design and Leaked Specifications

Samsung has teased the Galaxy M47 5G on Amazon India, confirming an imminent launch. The smartphone features a flat-sided design, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Android 16. Targeting the sub-Rs 25,000 price segment, the device has already cleared BIS certification, with an official release date expected to be announced shortly.

By Team Latestly | Published: Jun 19, 2026 03:14 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G India Launch Confirmed; Check Expected Price, Design and Leaked Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M47 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)
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Samsung is preparing to expand its M-series portfolio in India with the upcoming launch of the Galaxy M47 5G. The smartphone, which serves as a successor to last year’s M36 5G, has officially appeared on a teaser page on Amazon India and X account, signalling that a formal announcement is expected in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Design and Aesthetic Upgrades

The Galaxy M47 5G adopts a significant shift in design language, moving away from the rounded aesthetic of previous M-series models in favour of a flatter, more angular profile. Promotional imagery reveals a maroon, matte-textured rear panel designed to be resistant to fingerprints. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price Hike; Know What To Expect From the Upcoming Foldable.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Confirmed to Launch in India

The design is accented by glossy, metallic-toned camera rings and side rails, giving the device a more premium appearance. Functionally, the power button located on the right side of the frame now incorporates a built-in fingerprint reader.

Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Price in India, Key Specifications

Technical details revealed through a recent Geekbench listing confirm that the device is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users requiring additional capacity can utilise a microSD slot, which supports storage expansion of up to 1TB. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Cut in India; Check New Price, Bank Offers and Specifications.

On the software front, the handset will launch with Android 16, running Samsung’s One UI 8 interface. The device has already cleared the necessary Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification under the model number SM-M476B/DS. Samsung is targeting the highly competitive sub-Rs 25,000 price segment, and the phone will be available for purchase through Samsung’s official website and Amazon.in.

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TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Samsung India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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