Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price Hike; Know What To Expect From the Upcoming Foldable

The foldable smartphone segment is bracing for a potential shake-up as new leaks suggest Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 series could come with increased prices. Industry whispers, citing information from European and Asian sales channels, indicate that while the base model of the direct Galaxy Z Fold 7 successor (now rumored to be named the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra) might retain its initial price point, its higher storage variants are poised for a hike.

This speculated price increase is largely attributed to the surging manufacturing costs, particularly for crucial components like memory. The pricing for the all-new, wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 model, which aims to redefine the foldable form factor, is also expected to be positioned at a premium. Android 17 Official Rollout: Check Complete List of Eligible Devices for Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, Nothing and Others.

Galaxy Unpacked 2026: London Calling for Foldables

While Samsung is yet to make an official announcement, multiple reports and insider leaks strongly point to a Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 22, 2026, in London. This marks a notable shift from Samsung's traditional venues like Seoul or the US, signaling a strategic focus on the European market. The event is expected to be a major showcase, unveiling not just the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the new Galaxy Z Fold 8, but also the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Pre-orders for the new foldable lineup are anticipated to commence immediately after the July 22nd announcement, with general availability expected in early August 2026.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series: Expected Innovations

The 2026 foldable lineup is tipped to bring significant advancements. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, ensuring top-tier performance across the board, with no Exynos variant reported for the Fold line.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (Successor to Z Fold 7):

This model is anticipated to refine the traditional tall foldable design:

Display: An 8.0-inch inner LTPO OLED QHD+ display with HDR10+ and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness, complemented by a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LTPO OLED cover screen.

An 8.0-inch inner LTPO OLED QHD+ display with HDR10+ and up to 2,600 nits peak brightness, complemented by a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LTPO OLED cover screen. Camera: A major camera upgrade is expected, featuring a 200MP main sensor (1/1.3" sensor), a 50MP ultrawide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens.

A major camera upgrade is expected, featuring a 200MP main sensor (1/1.3" sensor), a 50MP ultrawide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto lens. Battery & Charging: A substantial 5,000mAh battery (up from 4,400mAh in Z Fold 7) with support for 45W wired fast charging (a significant jump from 25W). (The Galaxy Z Fold 7 featured a 4,400mAh battery and 25W wired charging).

A substantial 5,000mAh battery (up from 4,400mAh in Z Fold 7) with support for 45W wired fast charging (a significant jump from 25W). (The Galaxy Z Fold 7 featured a 4,400mAh battery and 25W wired charging). RAM/Storage: Expected to offer 12GB RAM for 256GB/512GB variants and 16GB RAM for the 1TB model.

Expected to offer 12GB RAM for 256GB/512GB variants and 16GB RAM for the 1TB model. Durability: An IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, Armor Aluminum frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover are expected.

An IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, Armor Aluminum frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the cover are expected. Software: Will likely ship with Android 17 and One UI 9.0. (The Galaxy Z Fold 7 shipped with Android 16 and One UI 8).

Will likely ship with Android 17 and One UI 9.0. (The Galaxy Z Fold 7 shipped with Android 16 and One UI 8). S Pen Support: S Pen support is not expected for this generation, as it was removed starting with the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 (New Wider Model):

This innovative model is set to introduce a different form factor:

Display: A 7.6-inch LTPO OLED inner display with a more tablet-like 4:3 aspect ratio, offering adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits. The cover screen is expected to be 5.4-inch with a 4.7:3 aspect ratio, making it wider and more usable.

A 7.6-inch LTPO OLED inner display with a more tablet-like 4:3 aspect ratio, offering adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,600 nits. The cover screen is expected to be 5.4-inch with a 4.7:3 aspect ratio, making it wider and more usable. Camera: Features a dual-rear-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor (OIS, f/1.8) and a 50MP ultrawide (f/1.9), along with two 10MP selfie cameras. This model reportedly omits the telephoto lens found on the Ultra.

Features a dual-rear-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor (OIS, f/1.8) and a 50MP ultrawide (f/1.9), along with two 10MP selfie cameras. This model reportedly omits the telephoto lens found on the Ultra. Battery & Charging: Equipped with an approximately 4,800mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging.

Equipped with an approximately 4,800mAh battery and 45W wired fast charging. Design: Expected to weigh around 201g and feature a thicker 60µm Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer for a smoother, less visible display crease.

Expected to weigh around 201g and feature a thicker 60µm Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer for a smoother, less visible display crease. Connectivity: Confirmed to support Wi-Fi 7, NFC, UWB, satellite communication (NB-NTN), wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and DisplayPort functionality.

Context for the Indian Market

For Indian consumers, this rumored price hike could mean a higher entry barrier for Samsung's premium foldables. For context, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, launched in India on July 11, 2025, was priced as follows:

Variant India Launch Price 12GB RAM + 256GB ₹1,74,999 12GB RAM + 512GB ₹1,86,999 16GB RAM + 1TB ₹2,16,999

While specific India pricing and launch offers for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series are yet to be announced, previous launches saw attractive bank cashbacks and No-Cost EMI options. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 also introduced an exclusive Mint color option for the Indian market. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Cut in India; Check New Price, Bank Offers and Specifications.

This pricing strategy comes amidst a growing competition, with Apple reportedly preparing to launch its own foldable iPhone Ultra in September 2026, further intensifying the premium foldable smartphone segment.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News Reports ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).