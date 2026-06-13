Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Cut in India; Check New Price, Bank Offers and Specifications

Samsung has introduced a significant price reduction for its flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra in India, offering consumers an opportunity to acquire the high-end device at a more accessible rate than its original launch cost. This strategic adjustment follows the phone’s initial debut, providing a compelling option for those seeking a premium smartphone experience.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra features a sophisticated design and remains a top-tier choice, offering users access to Samsung’s most advanced mobile hardware. Beyond its structural build, the flagship handset includes notable upgrades such as integrated S Pen support, a versatile camera system, and a commitment to long-term software support, solidifying its position in the competitive high-end market. iPhone 18 Pro Max Chip, Design, Colours and Camera Details Leaked.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price Cut in India

Prospective buyers can now benefit from total discounts of up to INR 15,000, bringing the effective price down to INR 1,24,999. While the device is listed on Amazon at INR 1,30,999, further reductions are available through various banking partnerships. As shown in image_fb983e.png, customers using an HSBC credit card can achieve the lowest effective price of INR 1,24,999. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit card holders can secure the device for INR 1,26,499, while ICICI Bank credit card users can avail a price of INR 1,26,999. Oppo Reno 16 Pro Global Variant Surfaces on Geekbench; Here's Leaked Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra represents the pinnacle of the brand's current flagship offering, designed to deliver peak performance through its advanced processing architecture and refined hardware integration. Key features of the handset include the integrated S Pen, which offers enhanced productivity capabilities, alongside a multi-lens, versatile camera system tailored for professional-grade photography. The device also benefits from comprehensive long-term software support, ensuring the platform remains current, secure, and compatible with the latest applications and ecosystem features.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).