A shocking incident took place when a baby shark was seen to have been born in a tank full of females. Unbelievable, isn’t it? The Acquario Cala Gonone in Sardinia, Italy had two female smooth-hound sharks where they have resided for the past decade. This ought to be the first case of asexual reproduction in the species as the tank had no males for all these 10 years. The staff of the aquarium has named the shark Ispera.

This is believed to be a result of parthenogenesis reproduction which is when an asexual reproduction takes place where an egg can develop into an embryo without being fertilized by a sperm. This type of birth results in the cloning of parents as the embryo receives genetic material from only one species. A similar incident had taken place in New Zealand where a pair of eagle ray fish gave birth to a baby without a male. Two Female Eagle Ray Fish Give Birth Without Males in New Zealand! What Is Virgin Birth (Parthenogenesis)? Know More

Parthenogenesis is commonly known as the virgin birth and is said to be a natural form of asexual reproduction wherein an egg develops into an embryo without being fertilized. A Parthenogenesis birth usually results in the cloning of the parent as the embryo receives genetic material from one individual only. This phenomenon is usually common in worms, insects, etc. It has been rarely observed in lizards or fishes.

