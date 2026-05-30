Blue Moon in May 2026: Date, Time and How To Watch the Rare Full Moon in India

Skywatchers across India will have a chance to witness a rare Blue Moon on Sunday, May 31, 2026, as the second full moon of the month rises shortly after sunset. The celestial event, visible without telescopes or special equipment, is expected to offer striking views of a golden-orange Moon near the horizon before it gradually brightens into its familiar silvery-white appearance.

The May 31 full moon is being classified as a "monthly Blue Moon" because it is the second full moon to occur within the same calendar month. The month's first full moon, known as the Flower Moon, appeared on May 1, creating the timing required for a Blue Moon before the month concludes. Blue Moon 2026: Rare 'Blue Moon' To Light Up the Night Sky on May 31.

Date and Time of the Blue Moon in India

The Blue Moon will be visible across India on the evening of May 31. Observers can begin watching for the full moon as it rises in the eastern sky shortly after sunset.

Astronomy enthusiasts say the most impressive views are likely to occur during moonrise, when the Moon appears unusually large above the horizon. The phenomenon, known as the "Moon illusion," is created by the Moon's position relative to buildings, trees and other landmarks. Blue Moon 2026 Date: Rare Second Full Moon To Rise Near Constellation Virgo on May 31.

How to Watch the Full Moon in India

The event does not require any special viewing equipment. Experts recommend finding an open location with a clear view of the eastern or south-eastern horizon to get the best experience. Weather permitting, the full moon should be easily visible to the naked eye across much of the country. Binoculars can enhance surface details, but they are not necessary to enjoy the event.

What Is a Blue Moon?

Despite the popular phrase "once in a blue moon," the event is not exceptionally rare, although it does not occur every year.

A Blue Moon happens when two full moons occur within a single calendar month. Since the lunar cycle lasts about 29.5 days and most months are slightly longer, a second full moon occasionally appears before the month ends. That is the case in May 2026, with the Flower Moon appearing on May 1 and the Blue Moon following on May 31.

Why the Moon Will Not Appear Blue

The name can be misleading, as the Moon is not expected to turn blue during the event.

Astronomers explain that the Moon will likely appear orange, gold or slightly reddish as it rises near the horizon. This effect is caused by Rayleigh scattering, the same atmospheric process that produces colourful sunrises and sunsets. As the Moon climbs higher in the night sky, it will gradually lose its warm tones and take on its more familiar bright white appearance.

While Blue Moons are not as rare as the phrase suggests, they remain a notable event for astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike. With clear skies and no special equipment required, the May 31 Blue Moon is expected to be one of the most widely observed celestial events of 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 07:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).