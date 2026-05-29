Blue Origin New Glenn Rocket Explodes During Ground Test; Jeff Bezos Assures Everyone Involved Is Safe; Elon Musk Reacts

An uncrewed Blue Origin New Glenn rocket suffered a catastrophic explosion on the launchpad during a ground-based hot-fire test late Thursday night. The incident occurred as the rocket’s engines were ignited while the vehicle remained anchored to the ground at the company's Florida facility. Blue Origin confirmed that all personnel were accounted for and safe following the event, which the company officially categorised as an anomaly.

Footage of the test captured a massive fireball erupting from the base of the 29-storey rocket, sending a significant plume of smoke and flames into the night sky. While the company has not yet determined the root cause of the blast, Jeff Bezos issued a statement acknowledging the severity of the setback. He confirmed that the firm has already begun a thorough investigation into the failure and remains committed to rebuilding the necessary infrastructure to resume flight operations. FAA Grounds Blue Origin's New Glenn After Orbital Setback.

‘All Personnel Are Accounted for and Safe’: Jeff Bezos on New Glenn Explosion

All personnel are accounted for and safe. It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it. Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 29, 2026

'Most Unfortunate. Rockets Are Hard': Elon Musk on Blue Origin New Glenn Explosition

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Explodes on Ground Test

We experienced an anomaly during today's hotfire test. All personnel have been accounted for. We will provide updates as we learn more. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) May 29, 2026

The incident marks a difficult moment for the decade-long development of the New Glenn rocket, a heavy-lift vehicle designed to compete with SpaceX's Falcon fleet and Starship. The rocket had recently been in preparations to launch 48 Amazon-owned Kuiper satellites into low-Earth orbit, representing a critical step in building a broadband constellation intended to rival the Starlink network.

Impact on NASA Artemis Missions

The failure has prompted an immediate response from space agencies and industry leaders. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman stated that the agency is working closely with Blue Origin to assess the impact of the explosion on upcoming mission schedules. This includes evaluating the implications for the broader Artemis lunar exploration programme, for which Blue Origin was recently awarded a 188 million USD contract to deliver cargo to the moon's surface.

NASA and other stakeholders maintain that the development of heavy-lift launch capability is inherently complex and prone to setbacks. As the investigation proceeds, industry observers note that the incident underscores the intense technical hurdles facing both Blue Origin and its competitors in the race to secure a dominant position in the global space launch market. Blue Origin Successfully Completes 2nd New Glenn Mission, Deploys NASA’s ESCAPADE Mars Spacecraft in Designated Loiter Orbit; Elon Musk Congratulates Jeff Bezos.

Following the incident, SpaceX founder Elon Musk acknowledged the difficulty of the sector on social media, noting that "rockets are hard." The competitive landscape between Blue Origin and SpaceX has intensified significantly as both companies race to support NASA’s lunar objectives ahead of China’s planned 2030 crewed moon mission. Federal aviation authorities have confirmed they are aware of the event, though it remains outside the scope of their regulatory oversight for air traffic.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2026 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).