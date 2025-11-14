Blue Origin has successfully completed its second mission by deploying NASA’s ESCAPADE (Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers) twin spacecraft into loiter orbit. It landed the fully reusable first stage on Jacklyn in the Atlantic Ocean. Blue Origin’s New Glenn, powered by seven BE-4 engines, ignited on 13 November at 3:55 PM EST from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Elon Musk congratulated Jeff Bezos and the Blue Origin team after the successful booster touchdown. Blue Origin said, "The ESCAPADE spacecraft will begin their journey to Mars once the planets have returned to the ideal alignment in fall 2026. ESCAPADE will use two identical spacecraft to investigate how the solar wind interacts with Mars’ magnetic environment and how this interaction drives the planet’s atmospheric escape." Russia’s 1st Humanoid Robot: AIDOL Company Showcases Its AI-Powered Human Robot That Stumbles Down While Walking on Stage (Watch Video).

Blue Origin New Glenn 2nd Mission Succesfully Complete

