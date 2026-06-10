Can Aging Be Reversed? Scientists Launch World’s First Human Trial of Age-Reversal Gene Therapy

In a landmark moment for longevity research, scientists have launched what is believed to be the world's first human clinical trial of partial cellular reprogramming, a cutting-edge technology designed to reverse aspects of biological aging. The experimental treatment, called ER-100, is being developed by Boston-based biotechnology company Life Biosciences and is currently being tested in patients suffering from glaucoma and other forms of age-related optic nerve damage.

Researchers hope the therapy can rejuvenate aging cells, restore lost function and potentially reverse certain forms of vision loss, marking a major step toward the long-standing scientific goal of slowing or reversing human aging.

First Patient Receives Experimental Anti-Aging Therapy

The first participant in the trial has already received the treatment. The therapy was administered directly into one eye of a patient diagnosed with glaucoma. AI-Designed Universal Coronavirus Vaccine Passes First Human Trial With 100% Safety Record, Marks Major Medical Breakthrough.

Scientists Launch World's First Human Trial To Reverse Aging

Pleased to announce the first patient has been dosed in our Phase 1 clinical trial, evaluating our lead candidate for optic neuropathies. This marks a key milestone as our epigenetic restoration therapy enters the clinic for glaucoma & NAION. Read more: https://t.co/MlRfzRsRnN pic.twitter.com/pepc3UEJ1G — Life Biosciences (@lifebiosciences) June 9, 2026

Over the coming months, researchers will monitor participants to evaluate both the safety of the treatment and its ability to improve vision or slow disease progression. The Phase 1 study is expected to enroll fewer than 20 patients across clinics in Boston, New York, Los Angeles and Charleston.

How Does ER-100 Work?

The treatment uses gene therapy to deliver modified cellular reprogramming factors into optic nerve cells.

The process involves three key steps:

The Injection

Patients receive a single gene therapy injection directly into the eye.

The Activation

Following the injection, patients take a course of antibiotics over several weeks. The medication acts as a chemical "on switch" that activates the therapeutic genes.

The Goal

Researchers aim to restore youthful patterns of gene activity inside aging cells while preserving their original identity and function.

Previous animal studies using the same approach reportedly enabled elderly mice and monkeys to regrow optic nerve connections and recover lost vision. Artificial Intelligence Identifies Three Anti-Aging Drug Candidates To Address Human Aging.

What Is Cellular Reprogramming?

Cellular reprogramming is one of the most promising and closely watched fields in modern aging research.

The concept gained global attention after Japanese scientist Shinya Yamanaka discovered that adult cells could be transformed back into stem-cell-like cells using four proteins, now known as the Yamanaka factors. The breakthrough earned him the 2012 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Scientists later discovered that fully resetting cells can be dangerous because cells lose their identity and may begin growing uncontrollably. To address this problem, researchers developed a safer approach known as partial reprogramming.

Instead of completely resetting a cell's biological clock, partial reprogramming attempts to reverse only some aspects of aging while preserving the cell's specialized role.

In ER-100's case, optic nerve cells remain optic nerve cells but are encouraged to function like younger, healthier versions of themselves.

The Science Behind The Trial

The study is based on the Information Theory of Aging, a concept championed by Harvard geneticist David Sinclair.

According to the theory, aging occurs partly because cells gradually lose access to the biological instructions that allow them to function optimally. Partial cellular reprogramming seeks to restore access to those instructions, potentially reversing age-related decline.

Researchers selected the eye as the first target because it is relatively isolated from the rest of the body, making it easier to monitor treatment outcomes and potential side effects.

Why Scientists Call It High-Risk

Despite the excitement surrounding the trial, experts caution that cellular reprogramming remains a high-risk technology.

One of the biggest concerns is tumorigenesis, a process in which cells lose their specialized identities and begin dividing uncontrollably, potentially leading to cancer.

If the therapeutic genes remain active for too long, the treatment could trigger unwanted cell growth rather than regeneration. Because of these risks, the current Phase 1 trial is focused primarily on safety, dosing and monitoring adverse effects rather than proving large-scale age reversal.

Could This Lead To Anti-Aging Treatments?

While the trial is targeting glaucoma and optic nerve damage, researchers believe the technology could eventually be adapted to treat a wide range of age-related diseases.

If proven safe and effective, similar therapies may one day be explored for conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, arthritis, heart disease and other disorders linked to aging.

For now, scientists view the ER-100 trial as a crucial first test of whether partial cellular reprogramming can safely reverse age-related cellular decline in humans, potentially opening a new chapter in regenerative medicine and longevity science.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2026 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).