A laboratory study published in the journal of nature products has claimed that Specific cannabis compounds can prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from penetrating human cells.

Researchers from Oregon state university said that the two compounds which are abundantly found in hemp called cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, or CBDA, were identified during a chemical screening effort as having potential to combat coronavirus. In the study, they bound to spike proteins found on the virus and blocked a critical step in the process the virus uses to infect people. The researchers however clarified that smoking cannabis or weed in no way could protect you from COVID-19. Free Marijuana for Taking COVID-19 Vaccine: Washington State Offers Free Joint to Adults To Encourage Vaccination

Richard van Breemen, who is a scientist at Oregon Health & Science University in collaboration with his fellow scientists tested the compounds effect against alpha and beta variants of the virus in a laboratory. The study didn’t involve giving the supplements to people or comparing infection rates in those who use the compounds to those who don’t.

Hemp is also a source of fiber, food and animal feed, and extracts are commonly added to cosmetics, body lotions, dietary supplements and food. What is Difference Between Cannabis, Weed, Marijuana and Hemp? Know More About These Cannabis Plant Products and Where Are They Legal For Use?

"These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans," Van Breemen said. "They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2. The hemp plant produces CBDA and CBGA as precursors to CBD and CBG, familiar to many consumers. However, they are different from the acids and are not contained in hemp products,” he added.

