NASA is hiring theologians to help with assessing how humans will react if alien life is found on other planets and how the discovery could change the way we see the universe. NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Becomes First Spacecraft To Touch Sun’s Upper Atmosphere ‘Corona’

The Rev Dr Andrew Davison, a British priest and theologist, said the prospect for finding life on another planet is becoming ever more real. The reverend, who is a theologian at Cambridge University and has a degree in Biochemistry, is one of 24 theologians who took part in a NASA-sponsored programme at the Center for Theological Inquiry (CTI) at Princeton in the US, according to a report in The Times.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, that study galaxy, star and planet formation in the universe was launched by rocket on Christmas Day. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, striking a spiritual tone as he addressed the launch webcast by video link, quoted the Bible and hailed the new telescope as a “time machine" that will “capture the light from the very beginning of the creation." James Webb Space Telescope To Be Launched On Christmas Day From French Guiana; Know All About NASA's Next 'Great Space Observatory'

Davidson, in a blog post shared ‘Religious traditions would be an important feature in how humanity would work through any such confirmation of life elsewhere.'

'Because of that, it features as part of NASA's ongoing aim to support work on 'the societal implications of astrobiology', working with various partner organizations, including the Center of Theological Inquiry at Princeton.'

Dr Davison has further said that theologians pondered the question of whether God’s powers could have extended to creating life beyond Earth since at least the Middle Ages and are not too troubled by the idea.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2021 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).