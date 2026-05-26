Philippines Meteor Viral Video: Rare Fireball Lights Up Sky Above Active Mayon Volcano, PHIVOLCS Releases Stunning Footage

A rare green fireball meteor was recorded streaking across the sky above the erupting Mayon Volcano in the Philippines on Monday night, May 25, creating a dramatic visual spectacle that quickly drew attention online.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said its Ligñon Hill IP Camera in Legazpi City captured the meteor at around 10:33 p.m. local time on May 25. Officials later confirmed that the object disintegrated in the atmosphere and did not reach the volcano’s slopes. Volcano Eruption in Philippines: Taal Volcano in Batangas Province Erupts, Incredible Videos Surface.

Rare Fireball Lights Up Sky Above Active Philippines Volcano

LOOK!!! PHIVOLCS’ Ligñon Hill IP Camera records a meteor striking the northern slopes of Mayon Volcano at 10:33 PM this evening, 25 May 2026.#MayonVolcano pic.twitter.com/sZdTVIxssz — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) May 25, 2026

Apparently there's a volcano erupting right now in the Philippines. I'm watching a livestream when suddenly there's this extremely bright green fireball coming from a completely unrelated trajectory. Is that a meteor? pic.twitter.com/D6fNJ4nOOQ — Bekay (@kinpatsukenshi) May 25, 2026

The video showed the bright meteor descending over the northern slopes of Mayon Volcano, one of the Philippines’ most active volcanoes, located in Albay province around 330 kilometres southeast of Manila. PHIVOLCS initially examined whether the object may have impacted the volcano. However, after analysing seismic, infrasound and video data, the agency confirmed that the meteor burned up before reaching the ground.

The sighting occurred while Mayon Volcano was on its 140th consecutive day of effusive eruption, characterised by slow-moving lava flows and intermittent pyroclastic density currents (PDCs). Meteor in US Videos: 7-Ton Asteroid Causes Sonic Boom Across Ohio, Pennsylvania.

Volcanic Activity Continues Under Alert Level 3

Earlier on the same evening, the volcano generated lava collapse-fed pyroclastic density currents, locally known as “uson,” along the Mi-isi and Basud gullies. PHIVOLCS said the PDCs were recorded at 7:20 p.m. and 7:26 p.m., while minor strombolian activity, short explosive bursts ejecting glowing volcanic material, was observed at 7:25 p.m.

Alert Level 3 remains in effect over Mayon Volcano, indicating increased unrest and the possibility of hazardous eruptions. Authorities reiterated that entry into the six-kilometre permanent danger zone remains prohibited because of threats from lava flows, rockfalls, pyroclastic density currents and sudden explosive activity.

Mayon Volcano’s Recent Eruptive Activity

Mayon Volcano has remained active for months, with authorities monitoring continuing eruptions since January.Earlier this month, more than 300 families were evacuated after large amounts of ash billowed from the volcano following the collapse of lava deposits on its slopes, triggering pyroclastic flows.

Known for its nearly perfect cone shape, Mayon is regarded as one of the most visually recognisable volcanoes in the world. It is also considered among the most volatile of the Philippines’ 24 active volcanoes. Officials continue to closely monitor volcanic activity as lava flows, intermittent eruptions and pyroclastic events persist in surrounding areas.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 07:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).