Vaccinium Piliferum Discovery: Endangered Wild Blueberry Relative Rediscovered in Arunachal Pradesh Forest After 188 Years

Nearly 188 years after its initial documentation, researchers have rediscovered Vaccinium piliferum, a rare and endangered wild relative of the blueberry, in the remote forests of Vijoynagar within Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. The finding in the Eastern Himalayan region is being hailed as a major botanical milestone and a critical addition to India's dynamic biodiversity records.

A Century-Old Botanical Mystery Resolved in Arunachal Pradesh

The plant was originally catalogued in 1836 during the colonial era, but had not been observed or recorded in the wild for generations. Because it remained untraced for nearly two centuries, many botanists feared the species had gone extinct. Royal Bengal Tiger Spotted in Arunachal Pradesh’s D Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary for 1st Time in Nearly 2 Decades.

A Remarkable Chapter in the Natural History of Arunachal Pradesh, Says Chowna Mein

A remarkable chapter in the natural history of Arunachal Pradesh has been rediscovered after nearly 188 years. Vaccinium piliferum, a rare and endangered wild relative of blueberry, has been rediscovered in the forests of Vijoynagar, Changlang district, reaffirming the Eastern… pic.twitter.com/BlVcEBFqa2 — Chowna Mein (@ChownaMeinBJP) May 26, 2026

The successful breakthrough was achieved during a recent joint field expedition conducted by researchers from the Society for Education and Environmental Development, the CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (NEIST), and collaborating academic institutions.

Fragile Population in an Ecological Hotspot

According to sources at CSIR-NEIST, the elusive species was located near the tributaries of the Noa-Dihing River. This specific area of Vijoynagar is an ecologically sensitive zone characterised by dense forest cover and high levels of endemism. Despite the successful rediscovery, field data indicate that the plant's survival remains highly precarious. Researchers formally recorded only 16 individual plants during their entire survey, which underscores the species' fragile population status. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) currently lists Vaccinium piliferum as "endangered".

Implications for Climate Resilience and Agriculture

Vaccinium piliferum belongs to the Ericaceae family, a major plant group that includes commercial agricultural crops such as blueberries and cranberries. Botanists emphasise that wild relatives of cultivated berry species are invaluable assets for modern agricultural science. These wild strains possess unique genetic traits that can be studied to improve crop resilience against shifting climate patterns, enhance disease resistance, and drive overall crop improvement in commercial farming. S*x Racket Busted at Resort in Arunachal Pradesh’s Roing; 4 Women From Assam Rescued.

Government Reaction and Conservation Focus

The rediscovery has drawn high-level attention from regional authorities, who view it as a clear indicator of the state's environmental significance. Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein described the rediscovery as "a remarkable chapter in the natural history of Arunachal Pradesh". In a public statement shared on the social media platform X, Mein expressed his appreciation for the scientific team and emphasised the broader environmental responsibilities of the state.

"This finding highlights the immense ecological wealth of our state and reinforces the urgent need to protect and preserve our fragile Himalayan ecosystems for future generations," Mein stated. Local environmental groups are now calling for targeted habitat protection zones around the Noa-Dihing river basin to ensure the 16 recorded plants are protected from human encroachment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 26, 2026 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).