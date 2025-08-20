Cured meats and sausages often contain nitrite, a preservative, which also enhances flavor. But at high temperatures, nitrite can form carcinogens.Summer means grill season. Grilled cheese and vegetables are delicious, but for many, meat and sausages are a must on the grill.

While consumers now pay more attention to the origin of their meat, many are unaware that processed meat products from supermarkets and discount stores often contain high levels of nitrite — and that's a problem.

Cured meats and sausages — such as hot dogs, bacon or salami — typically contain nitrite curing salt (sodium nitrite, E 250).

For the German meat industry, this additive is very practical — it acts as a preservative with antibacterial properties, gives the meat an appealing pink color, and gives a distinctive cured flavor.

Salting meat is one of the oldest known curing methods to preserve meat. The salt draws moisture out of the meat, creating an environment where bacteria struggle to grow.

Why are nitrate and nitrite in food problematic?

Nitrate is a nitrogen compound found naturally in soil and is used in fertilizers to promote plant growth. Certain leafy greens and vegetables like arugula (rocket or rucola), spinach, kohlrabi, beets and radishes can contain high levels of nitrate.

While nitrate itself is generally harmless to humans and animals, it can be converted into nitrite in the body or by bacteria. In high concentrations, nitrite is toxic because it inhibits oxygen transport in the body, potentially causing shortness of breath, muscle weakness, and headaches.

Cooking cured meats and sausages until they are charred creates another issue. The heat triggers a chemical reaction between nitrite and naturally occurring amines in the meat, leading to an increased in dangerous nitrosamines, which are carcinogenic.

The danger of carcinogenic nitrosamines

Most nitrosamines have been shown in animal studies to be carcinogenic, even at low doses. These substances are also believed to damage genetic information (DNA) in the body.

In March 2023, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) published an opinion that classified ten nitrosamines found in food as carcinogenic and genotoxic. The ten nitrosamines have the acronyms: NDMA, NMEA, NDEA, NDPA, NDBA, NMA, NSAR, NMOR, NPIP and NPYR.

According to EFSA, nitrosamine intake across all age groups in the European Union (EU) is so high that it poses a public health risk.

The EU currently recommends a maximum daily intake (ADI) of 0.07 mg of nitrite ion per kilogram of body weight.

For an average adult weighing 70 kg, this equals 4.9 mg of nitrite per day — equivalent to 200g of cooked ham or four supermarket grill sausages.

During grilling, this daily limit can be quickly exceeded, especially since other foods also contain nitrite.

Stricter nitrite regulations from Autumn 2025

From October 2025, EU Regulation 2023/2108 reduces the permitted levels of nitrites (E 249-250) and nitrates (E 251-252) in food, particularly processed meats, by about 20%.

However, the Coalition Against Nitrites argues that even these stricter limits are insufficient. This international initiative, led by Harvard Professor Walter Willett, aims to ban nitrites from processed meats entirely.

"While the stricter nitrite limits are welcome, they do not go far enough, as nitrites themselves — regardless of the amount added — can form carcinogenic nitrosamines in the human body, especially when processed meat is cooked at high temperatures," Chris Elliott, Professor of Food Safety at the Coalition Against Nitrites, told DW.

"Reducing the amount can somewhat lower the risk, but it cannot eliminate it. The real solution is to remove the cause entirely. Why introduce a proven dangerous chemical into food without good reason and in arbitrary quantities?" Elliott added.

The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) also views high nitrite levels critically.

"From a risk assessment perspective, cured meat should only be consumed occasionally and in moderate portions," the BfR told DW. "Since the use of nitrate and nitrite as food additives must be listed in the ingredients of packaged foods, consumers can consider the presence of these additives when making purchasing decisions."

Safer alternatives to Nitrite exist

Nitrite is a central research focus at the Max-Rubner-Institut's Institute for Safety and Quality of Meat, based in Kulmbach, Germany. The goal is to develop technological measures to further reduce the formation of nitrosamines.

Researchers are also investigating whether nitrite can be replaced with plant extracts rich in polyphenols. These natural compounds are known for their antioxidant and antimicrobial properties.

Studies are currently underway to determine whether these effects can be achieved in meat products in the German market.

Several European countries, including France, the United Kingdom, and Italy, already produce comparable nitrite-free products with the same taste, appearance, and cost.

"Fortunately, there are now proven, safer alternatives that allow delicious sausages like frankfurters to be made without nitrites," Elliott said. "These solutions are often derived from natural fruit extracts. They offer the same benefits in terms of shelf life and food safety without introducing precursors to harmful compounds. The science and technology are available. What we need now is the courage of regulators and industry to act."

This article was translated from the original text in German.

