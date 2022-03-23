New Delhi: Sony PlayStation 5 is set to go on pre-orders from Thursday (March 24) in India. The PS5 price in India is Rs 39,990 for the Digital Edition and Rs 49,990 for the Blu-ray version. It will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, ShopatSC, Reliance Digital, PrepaidGamerCard, Vijay Sales, GamesTheShop, and more, reports GizmoChina. Sony PS5 Restock in India: Gaming Console To Be Available for Pre-Booking on March 24, 2022.

The March 24 restock comes a month after the PlayStation 5 last went on sale in India on February 22. According to multiple media reports, the stock of Sony PlayStation 5 will continue to be very limited due to chip shortage. Sony has been struggling to maintain the supply of the PS5 consoles.

The company recently said it shipped just 3.9 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the festive quarter of 2021. As per the report, 17.3 million units in total have been shipped as of December 31, nearly three million fewer than the PlayStation 4 had managed at the equivalence point after its release.

The gaming division's revenue was down 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 813.3 billion yen ($7.09 billion), but operating profit rose 12.1 per cent to 92.9 billion yen ($810 million). Sony's crucial image sensor division had a good quarter, with sales increasing 22 per cent year on year to 57.8 billion ($504 million).

