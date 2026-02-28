The Gujarati film industry has reached a historic milestone as the devotional drama Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate officially becomes the first movie from the region to cross the INR 100 crore mark at the global box office. After an unprecedented theatrical run that began in October 2025, the film is now transitioning to digital platforms. This "sleeper hit," which started with a modest budget and a quiet opening, has fundamentally changed the commercial outlook for regional Gujarati cinema. Akshay Kumar Jokes About Giving Up His ‘Kidney’ to RJ Mahvash on ‘Wheel of Fortune India’ Promo (Watch Video).

‘Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate’ OTT Release Details

Following months of speculation regarding a record-breaking digital deal, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is scheduled to make its world digital premiere on March 6, 2026. While several platforms were reportedly in contention, recent industry updates point toward Sony LIV as the streaming home for the blockbuster.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate’:

The OTT release is expected to feature both the original Gujarati version and the newly finalised Hindi dubbed version. Director Ankit Sakhiya previously noted that the digital launch was intentionally staggered to ensure the Hindi adaptation, including its music and technical editing, met the standards of a national audience.

A Historic Box Office Performance

The film’s financial journey is being cited by trade analysts as one of the most significant success stories in Indian cinema. Produced on a shoestring budget of approximately INR 50 lakh, the movie opened to a meagre INR 5 lakh on its first day.

However, intense word-of-mouth fueled a massive surge in its fourth week, eventually leading to a global collection of over INR 120 crore. In Gujarat alone, the film's earnings surpassed those of major pan-Indian blockbusters like Baahubali 2 and KGF: Chapter 2, making it the second-highest-grossing film in the state's history, second only to Pushpa 2.

‘Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate’ Plot

The narrative centres on Lalji (played by Karan Joshi), a rickshaw driver struggling with debt and a troubled past. After becoming trapped in a remote farmhouse while pursuing a quick financial gain, he begins to experience visions of Lord Krishna (played by Shruhad Goswami). ‘Fakt Mahilao Maate’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Gujarati Debut ‘Unfiltered Naari’ Reaches the Audience in Hindi (Watch Video).

Unlike traditional devotional films, Laalo has been praised for its grounded, contemporary approach to spirituality and self-discovery. The film stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi, with a soundtrack by Smmit Jay that became a viral sensation across social media platforms.

