Sony PS5 will be available for pre-booking in India again on March 24, 2022. The company released this piece of information on the Sony Center website. According to the website, the pre-booking of the gaming console will begin at 12 noon, and deliveries will commence from April 8, 2022. The Sony Center website has also listed offers such as Easy EMI, free home delivery from nearest Sony Center, low-cost EMI on select credit cards for orders above Rs 5,000. Sony PS5 To Be Available for Pre-Order Again Tomorrow at 12 Noon: Report.

Sony PS5 Restock in India (Photo Credits: Sony Center)

In addition to the ShopAtSC, we expect other retailers such as Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, Croma to make the PS5 available for pre-booking on the above-mentioned date and time. The last PS restock in India took place on February 22, 2022. Just like past times, there will be a limited supply of PS5 consoles, so expect the units to be sold out within minutes. Due to the limited supply issue, there are chances that some pre-bookings might even get cancelled.

PS5 is priced at Rs 39,990 for the digital edition and Rs 49,990 for the Blu-ray version. It comes with 16GB of RAM, a memory bandwidth of 449GB/s and 825GB of internal storage. The Blu-ray model comes with USB HDD support, a 4K UHD drive, a 2.1 HDMI port and an NVMe SSD slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2022 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).