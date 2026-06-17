Tata Electronics Clears Pollution Probe at iPhone Components Plant in Tamil Nadu; Regulatory Action Dropped

Tata Electronics has confirmed that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has ceased its investigation into the company’s iPhone components manufacturing facility in Hosur. The regulatory body reached its decision after the supplier provided a comprehensive response to a warning notice regarding alleged wastewater contamination, effectively resolving concerns that had previously led to threats of a forced shutdown.

The scrutiny followed a series of complaints from local farmers, who alleged that wastewater discharge from the manufacturing plant had contaminated groundwater in nearby agricultural wells. Over the course of five inspections conducted between December 2025 and May 2026, the pollution control authority had documented concerns that wastewater was being diverted into a rainwater harvesting pond, leading to overflow into adjacent farmlands.

In response to these allegations, Tata Electronics commissioned an independent analysis through an accredited laboratory. The company stated that the study confirmed its operations were in full compliance with all regulatory standards. Tata submitted these findings, along with a formal response, to the state regulator. According to the company, the TNPCB has now confirmed that its own analysis of recently collected water samples from the facility shows no signs of contamination, leading authorities to drop all further action on the issue.

Impact on Apple’s Supply Chain

The Hosur facility is a vital part of Apple’s strategy to diversify its iPhone production away from China. As a key supplier, Tata Electronics manufactures essential components such as back panels, which are critical to the company’s assembly operations in India. The plant has been central to the firm's ambition of increasing India's share of global iPhone production, which is projected to reach approximately 26 per cent by the end of 2026.

While the regulator’s warning notice had initially raised concerns regarding a potential closure or the suspension of power supply to the unit, officials clarified that such measures are reserved for gross violations. The resolution of this matter provides stability for the supply chain, as Tata Electronics remains one of the largest partners for Apple in the South Asian market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 08:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).