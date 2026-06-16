TCS Signs Multi-Year Digital Transformation Deal With Tottenham Hotspur To Enhance Fan Engagement and Club Operations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has entered into a multi-year strategic partnership with English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur Football Club to serve as its Digital Transformation Partner. The collaboration aims to modernise the club's digital ecosystem by enhancing fan engagement, strengthening club operations and deploying advanced technology solutions across its platforms. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Partnership With TCS to Enhance Fan Experience

Under the agreement, TCS will leverage its expertise in Salesforce, cybersecurity, data analytics and digital technologies to help Tottenham Hotspur create more connected and personalised experiences for supporters worldwide. Tata Consultancy Services Opening Bell Updates: AI Bets Drive Early Gains.

TCS Joins Hands With Tottenham Hotspur to Accelerate Digital Transformation

TCS and Tottenham Hotspur come together to build a future-ready digital ecosystem. As the Official Digital Transformation Partner, we will bring our capabilities in data, technology, and design to elevate the global fan experience. This collaboration will move the Club from… pic.twitter.com/4Unec80hNp — Tata Consultancy Services (@TCS) June 16, 2026

The IT services company will also work with the club to streamline digital operations, strengthen technology infrastructure and improve the efficiency of its internal systems through data-driven insights.

Focus on Digital Innovation

Tottenham Hotspur said the partnership aligns with its ongoing digital transformation strategy aimed at expanding fan engagement across its growing portfolio of digital platforms. Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer at Tottenham Hotspur, said TCS' experience in delivering large-scale technology projects for global organisations would support the club's efforts to enhance user experiences and modernise its digital capabilities.

Girish Ramachandran, President of TCS Growth Markets, said the collaboration combines the club's ambition to improve fan experiences with TCS' expertise in building secure and scalable digital platforms. He added that the partnership would use technology, design and data analytics to create more intuitive digital interactions for supporters. TCS To Take USD 70 Million Exceptional Charge After US Supreme Court Declines Review in DXC Technology Trade Secrets Case.

Strengthening TCS' Presence in the UK

The partnership further reinforces TCS' presence in the United Kingdom, one of its key international markets. The company has operated in the UK for more than five decades and works with over 200 leading organisations across industries.

The announcement also reflects TCS' continued focus on expanding its portfolio of digital transformation projects in sectors beyond traditional enterprise technology, including sports and entertainment.

Tottenham Hotspur recently won the UEFA Europa League title and has continued investing in technology to improve supporter engagement and operational efficiency. The club's stadium is regarded as one of the most technologically advanced sporting venues in Europe.

For TCS, the agreement adds another high-profile global partnership to its growing sports technology portfolio, underscoring the increasing role of digital transformation, artificial intelligence and data analytics in professional sports. Following the announcement, TCS shares rose around 1.7% during Tuesday's trading session.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 10:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).