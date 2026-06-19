Telegram Ban in India: Users Flock to VPNs and Alternative Apps as Government Blocks Platform Over Exam Fraud Concerns, Says Report

In response to the Indian government’s decision to temporarily restrict access to the messaging platform Telegram, users across the country have turned to virtual private networks (VPNs) and alternative communication services in record numbers. The restriction, set to remain in place until 22 June, was implemented by authorities to combat the spread of fraudulent content and fake exam papers ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) re-test.

Spike in VPN Demand Amid Telegram Ban in India

Following the announcement of the restriction on Tuesday, VPN service providers witnessed an unprecedented rise in downloads and registrations within India. Data from app intelligence firm Appfigures indicates that daily VPN downloads surged by 49%, reaching 208,000, which marks the highest single-day figure for the category since the beginning of 2025. Major providers saw significant growth, with Proton VPN downloads jumping 113% on the Apple App Store, and Turbo VPN experiencing an 85% increase.

The trend was further corroborated by service providers themselves. Windscribe reported that first-time iOS app downloads in India rose by 89%, a trend illustrated in image_7269bf.png, while Proton recorded a 120% increase in daily registrations above baseline levels. As shown in image_7269a1.png, there has also been a sharp increase in DNS requests for Telegram domains, indicating that users are actively attempting to bypass the block.

Telegram Users Shifting Toward Alternative Platforms

Alongside the adoption of VPNs, users have been actively exploring messaging alternatives to Telegram. Appfigures reported substantial download increases for other platforms, with Signal downloads rising by 322% on Google Play and Viber experiencing a 216% increase on the Apple App Store. Additionally, the Telegram-linked messaging app iMe saw its Google Play downloads surge from a daily average of 827 to 50,900 on 16 June.

Despite these measures, Telegram’s daily active user count in India reportedly increased by 17% on the day the restriction was announced, suggesting that many users remain committed to the platform. Telegram has challenged the government’s order in the Delhi High Court, arguing that the restriction should target specific content rather than imposing a platform-wide ban affecting millions of users. The court is expected to deliver its verdict on Friday.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).