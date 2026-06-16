Telegram Ban in India: Message-Editing Feature Disabled Till June 30 - What You Need To Know

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), acting on recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA), has implemented temporary, targeted restrictions on the messaging platform Telegram across India. The calibrated measures are designed to curb examination-related fraud, cheating networks, and misinformation campaigns ahead of the highly anticipated NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21.

Under directives issued under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, access to the platform will be restricted nationwide until June 22, while its signature message-editing functionality has been disabled for a longer period ending June 30. Is the Telegram Ban in India Permanent? Which Feature Has Been Disabled Ahead of NEET UG Re-Exam?

NTA Issues Statement on Telegram Blocked in India Ahead of NEET UG Re-Exam

NTA STATEMENT REGARDING THE ACTION ON TELEGRAM PLATFORM IN INDIA 1. The National Testing Agency (NTA) welcomes the directions issued today in respect of the Telegram platform in India. The directions, issued on recommendations of NTA are calibrated and bounded in time: (a) a… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 16, 2026

The regulatory intervention follows months of inter-agency monitoring that revealed how organised syndicates were exploiting specific architectural features of the Dubai-headquartered application to defraud medical aspirants and fabricate evidence of pre-examination paper leaks.

Why Telegram's Message-Editing Feature is Blocked in India till June 30

In an official statement released via its social media channels on Tuesday, June 16, the NTA welcomed MeitY's intervention, singling out Telegram's message-altering capabilities as a primary tool for cyber fraud. According to the NTA, channel administrators and scammers have repeatedly used the platform to create misleading "paper leak" evidence after national examinations have already concluded. The feature allowed users to modify the text or swap out file attachments - such as replacing a generic PDF with the actual question paper post-examination - while the platform strictly preserved the original, pre-exam posting timestamp.

This technical loophole allowed cheating rackets to circulate retroactive posts as "proof" that they possessed the examination material before the test began, severely disrupting public order and fueling widespread anxiety among candidates. By blocking the editing feature on existing Indian messages until June 30, the government aims to mathematically eliminate the possibility of post-facto timestamp manipulation during the critical post-exam evaluation window.

Crackdown on Multi-Crore Scam Networks

Prior to this platform-wide restriction, individual channel-by-channel takedowns were deemed insufficient to address the scale of the coordinated operation, prompting the blanket temporal embargo. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been leading an intensive enforcement campaign alongside regional state police cyber cells. Dozens of fraudulent Telegram groups, public channels, and automated bots advertising early access to the upcoming June 21 re-examination papers have already been systematically dismantled. Law enforcement actions highlight the high financial stakes involved; the Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime Branch recently disrupted an inter-state cyber fraud ring operating eight distinct Telegram channels that had successfully amassed over INR 1.5 crore by targeting vulnerable candidates and their families.

Operational Impact on Regular Users

The NTA and MeitY have clarified that the intervention is strictly bounded in time and designed to cause minimal permanent disruption to the application's legitimate user base in India.

Platform Access Restraints: General restriction on the Telegram platform will terminate on June 22, directly covering the day of the NEET-UG re-examination and its immediate aftermath.

General restriction on the Telegram platform will terminate on June 22, directly covering the day of the NEET-UG re-examination and its immediate aftermath. Feature Disabling: The suspension of the message-editing tool will persist until June 30. This restriction strictly prevents the alteration of previously sent items but does not hinder a user's primary ability to send or receive standard real-time text messages, documents, or media files. Telegram Blocked in India Till June 22 Ahead of Re-NEET Exam; Message-Editing Feature Disabled To Curb Paper Leak.

Advisory Issued to Medical Aspirants

The NTA has firmly reassured candidates that the integrity of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination process remains uncompromised and fully secure, stating unequivocally that no question papers exist outside the agency's highly guarded administrative custody chain. Students and parents have been warned not to engage with anonymous social media operators demanding financial payouts in exchange for leaked materials. The testing authority has requested candidates to rely exclusively on official notices published via the NTA's verified website. Any encounters with online extortion or suspected examination fraud should be immediately flagged through the national cybercrime reporting portal or via the toll-free 1930 helpline.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).