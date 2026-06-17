Is Telegram Ban in India Effective? Users Bypass Restrictions With VPNs Ahead of NEET Re-Test

India has imposed a temporary nationwide block on the Telegram messaging app until June 22, 2026, ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21. The move, directed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) under Section 69A of the IT Act at the recommendation of the National Testing Agency (NTA), aims to curb exam fraud rackets allegedly using the platform to sell fake leaked papers. However, many people on social media claimed that they could access Telegram using VPNs despite the ban.

Background of the Telegram Ban in India

The ban on Telegram follows the cancellation of the original NEET-UG 2026 exam last month amid widespread allegations of question paper leaks. The NTA stated that Telegram channels and groups were being used by organized rackets to defraud candidates through scams involving UPI payments or cryptocurrency. No actual papers were leaked from the secured examination chain, according to authorities, but the spread of misinformation and fake content posed risks.

Telegram, with over 150 million users in India, is widely used for legitimate purposes including personal messaging, study groups, and professional communication. The ban affects access via ISPs and app stores, with the app reportedly removed from the Google Play Store in India for the duration.

Effectiveness Questioned as Users Bypass Restrictions

Social media posts shared shortly after the announcement show many users accessing Telegram without issue using VPNs. One user posted a screenshot demonstrating the app working normally with a VPN active, questioning the government's approach: "Does the Indian government think that people don’t know about VPNs?"

Another post included a video clip highlighting that Telegram remains accessible with a VPN, arguing the ban fails to stop determined fraudsters.

Telegram App Restricted in India But VPNs Keep It Accessible

Using a VPN right now, Telegram is working fine! Does the Indian government think that people don’t know about VPNs? 😭 pic.twitter.com/NWI49uYx04 — sid (@immasiddx) June 16, 2026

see you still can use #telegram with VPN, And they think by banning Telegram they can stop Paper Leak#telegramban #neet pic.twitter.com/8bo8Jd5E2k — Adv. Anshul Kalia (@kaliaanshul86) June 16, 2026

Aam zindagi vs Mentos jindagi for the recent telegram ban in India to avoid neet paper leaks pic.twitter.com/YCM4bng0mU — Rajat Khandelwal (@Singlejivi) June 16, 2026

Critics, including Telegram CEO Pavel Durov and the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), have called the measure ineffective and disproportionate. Durov noted that the ban punishes ordinary users while leaks and fraud simply shift to other platforms. The IFF described it as a "band aid solution" that is easy to evade through VPNs or proxies, while harming legitimate users during critical exam preparation periods.

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh acknowledged that the block is "not foolproof against VPNs" but argued it would disrupt the fraud market by limiting the audience for such channels, reducing the number of potential victims.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2026 10:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).