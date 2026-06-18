The Midjourney Scanner: David Holz Announces AI-Powered Ultrasound Technology, Starts New 'Midjourney Medical' Division

Midjourney, the company best known for its AI image generation tools, has announced a significant shift into hardware and healthcare with the launch of its new division, Midjourney Medical. The company’s first hardware product, dubbed The Midjourney Scanner, is an ultrasound-based full-body imaging system designed to provide detailed insights into muscle, fat, bone, and organ composition.

How The Midjourney Scanner Works?

Developed in partnership with ultrasound technology firm Butterfly Network, the scanner utilises 40 ultrasound-on-chip imaging modules per system. The scanning process involves a user stepping onto a platform that descends into a shallow pool of water. As the user passes through a ring of thousands of sensors, the device emits ultrasonic sound waves from multiple angles to generate detailed 3D images of the body’s interior.

CEO David Holz stated that the device aims to provide image quality comparable to an MRI without the need for radiation or powerful magnets. He noted that the scanning process takes approximately 60 seconds and has already been tested on a dozen individuals. The company currently plans to focus on providing "body composition maps," which do not require the same regulatory approvals as diagnostic medical imaging.

Future Wellness Spa Plans

Midjourney intends to house these scanners within a dedicated wellness spa located in San Francisco’s Union Square, which is expected to open by the end of 2027. The facility is designed to offer a "magical spa experience," featuring gyms, saunas, and cold plunges alongside the hot-tub-equipped rooms where the scanning takes place.

While the company acknowledged that various medical applications will eventually require FDA clearance, Holz suggested a future where users can frequently monitor their body changes in response to lifestyle adjustments. Midjourney has stated that user data privacy is a priority and has promised to release more details regarding its data policies as the project approaches its commercial launch.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).