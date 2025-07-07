New Delhi, July 7: TikTok, the ByteDance-owned app is reportedly working on a new version of its app for users in the United States. The move is said to be in preparation for an expected sale of the platform. Users in the US may eventually need to download the new version of the app to continue accessing the services. While the current app may still function till next year, but the timeline could change.

The TikTok ban in the US was earlier passed by Congress and upheld by the US Supreme Court. President Donald Trump has already extended the TikTok ban deadline in the US three times. The most recent extension was signed in June 2025, allowing TikTok to continue operations till September 17. The first extension was granted on January 20, right after Trump took office, following a brief outage caused by a national ban. TikTok Deal To Be Announced Soon in US? Donald Trump Says He Has Found a Group of ‘Very Wealthy People’ To Buy ByteDance-Owned App, Identities To Be Revealed Soon.

As per a report of The Information, ByteDance-owned TikTok is building a new version of its app ahead of the US sale. TikTok has reportedly set a plan to release a new version of its app in US app stores on September 5, 2025. The development comes at a time when it is expected that discussions between the United States and China regarding the TikTok deal will likely begin soon. US President Donald Trump reportedly said that the country “pretty much” has a deal in place for the sale of the short-video platform. Donald Trump Announces Additional 10% Tariff on Nations Supporting ‘Anti-American Policies of BRICS’.

As per reports, TikTok users in the US will need to install a new version of the app to keep accessing the service. The current version may continue to work till March next year. Earlier this year, there were plans to separate TikTok’s US operations into a new, American-owned company run by US investors. However, those discussions were reportedly paused after China signalled disapproval, following President Donald Trump’s announcement of significant tariffs on Chinese products.

