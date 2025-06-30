New Delhi, June 30: US President Donald Trump has reportedly stated that a group of wealthy investors are ready to purchase TikTok’s US operations from its parent company, ByteDance. Trump indicated that the potential deal will require approval from Chinese authorities. The proposed sale is part of a law that was passed by the US Congress last year.

Donald Trump has extended the deadline of TikTok Ban in US for three times. In June 2025, President Trump signed an executive order to allow TikTok to continue operating in the US for more 90 days to September 17. It marked the third time that Trump had pushed back the deadline for the TikTok ban in the US. The first extension occurred on January 20, on Donald Trump's first day in office, after TikTok briefly went offline due to a national ban that had been approved by Congress and upheld by the US Supreme Court. Elon Musk Says Hearing Loss Since Birth Can Be Restored With Neuralink Device Which Directly Activate Neurons That Process Sound.

The second extension took place in April when White House officials thought they were close to finalising a deal to create a new company with US ownership for TikTok. However, that plan fell through when China withdrew its support following Trump's announcement of new tariffs. As per a report of Reuters, US President Donald Trump stated in a Fox News interview aired on Sunday that he has identified a buyer for the ByteDance-owned TikTok app. Grok 4 Release Expected Next Week With Advanced Reasoning, Elon Musk Claims AI Chatbot Achieved ‘Best Real-World Useful Results of Any AI’ in Testing.

He referred to this buyer as a group of "very wealthy people" and mentioned that he would disclose their identities in approximately two weeks. Trump made these comments during an interview "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo." He also noted that the deal he is working on would likely require approval from China to proceed, and he expressed confidence that Chinese President Xi Jinping would probably agree to it. Donald Trump said, "We have a buyer for TikTok, by the way." "I think I'll probably need China's approval. I believe President Xi will probably do it."

