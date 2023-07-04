Los Angeles, July 4: Twitter users will soon need to be verified to use TweetDeck. The change will take place in 30 days, the social media company said in a tweet. “In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck,” according to a tweet by Twitter Support.

TweetDeck offers users a more convenient Twitter experience by letting them view multiple timelines in one easy interface. It includes a host of features to help get the most out of Twitter: Manage multiple Twitter accounts, schedule Tweets for posting in the future, build Tweet collections, and more. Twitter New Feature: Micro-Blogging Platform To Let Users Upload Over 3-Hour Long Videos.

The company tweeted: “We have just launched a new, improved version of TweetDeck.” The company then shared a link to the new TweetDesk. “Some notes on getting started and the future of the product below: All your saved searches, lists, and columns will carry over to the new TweetDeck. You’ll be prompted to import your columns when you load the application for the first time,” the company tweeted.

“TweetDeck now supports full composer functionality, spaces, video docking, polls, and more; teams functionality in TweetDeck is temporarily unavailable and will be restored in the coming weeks; in 30 days, users must be verified to access TweetDeck.” the tweet further read.

Meanwhile, in order to address extreme levels of data scraping, and system manipulation, Twitter has temporarily limited the number of posts a user can read daily. Verified accounts are now limited to reading 6000 posts per day, unverified accounts 600 posts per day and new unverified accounts 300 per day. Twitter Limit Memes and Hilarious Jokes Go Viral After Elon Musk-Owned Social Media Platform Fixes Number of Posts For Users.

“To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits, verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day, unverified accounts to 600 posts/day, new unverified accounts to 300/day,” Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday.