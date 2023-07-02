Elon Musk's recent announcement about Twitter fixing a daily limit on the number of posts users can read has sparked a flood of uproarious memes and jokes on the platform. Fueled by a mix of humour and frustration, the online community has unleashed a torrent of creativity to express their dissatisfaction with this new restriction imposed by Musk. Netizens took to Twitter to slam the decision, turning their anger into a source of amusement through witty and hilarious content. Twitter Down Memes: Funny Jokes Flood Social Media As Netizens Troll Elon Musk After Outage Hits Microblogging Site Yet Again.

Twitter Limit Memes:

Twitter Limit Jokes:

Prince elonmusk ,, What are you doing sir !? We want to return to 2011 twitter platform better than 2023 🤬#Twitter #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/Azf5cAzMoW — عبدالعزيز فارس الرشدان (@ben_rashdan) July 1, 2023

Maths!

200 posts in the morning 200 in the afternoon 200 in the night pic.twitter.com/lCtvShqV2g — Chemical Brother 👌 (@chemicalbrodar) July 1, 2023

NO!

Unverified accounts after viewing 599 posts in a day. pic.twitter.com/ikvbL7Ryxr — DME 🇳🇦 (@dme_363) July 1, 2023

Lmao!

Here's Elon's Tweet:

you awake from a deep trance, step away from the phone to see your friends & family — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2023

