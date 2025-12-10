Actress and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari criticised Etihad Airways crew members for not attending to her when she fainted on board a Toronto-Mumbai flight. In a post on X on December 8, 2025, Neelam slammed the airline for their callous attitude. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives actress said a fellow passenger assisted her back to her seat after she fainted, but that no member of the cabin crew checked on her after that on flight. Upon landing, she attempted to reach the airline’s customer care but to no avail. Following her public post on social media, Etihad Airways responded with a brief message asking her to send a direct message so the matter could be reviewed. The Bollywood actress, known for her leading roles in films in the 1980s and '90s, said the experience left her shaken and disappointed. ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3’ Review: Critics Slam the New Netflix Show for Forced Delhi vs Mumbai Drama.

Neelam Kothari Faints on Etihad Airways Flight

In her post on X, Neelam Kothari wrote: “Dear @etihad, I am extremely disappointed with the treatment I received on my recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai. Not only was my flight delayed by over 9 hours, but I also fell seriously ill onboard, fainting after a meal. Despite a fellow passenger helping me back to my seat, I received no follow-up care or even a single check-in from your crew. I’ve tried contacting your customer service with no response. This level of neglect is unacceptable. Please address this matter urgently.”

Neelam Kothari Slams Etihad Airways – See Post:

Dear @etihad, I am extremely disappointed with the treatment I received on my recent flight from Toronto to Mumbai. Not only was my flight delayed by over 9 hours, but I also fell seriously ill onboard, fainting after a meal. Despite a fellow passenger helping me back to my seat,… — neelam kothari soni (@neelamkothari) December 8, 2025

Etihad Airways gave a standard reply to her tweet, saying, “Hi Neelam. Sorry to hear about that! Please get in touch with us via DM to look into this for you and assist accordingly. Thanks!” See the post below. IndiGo Flight Cancellations: Centre Launches Nationwide Airport Checks As Airline's Disruption Triggers High-Level Review (See Pics).

Etihad Airways Responds to Neelam Kothari - See Post:

Hi Neelam. Sorry to hear about that! Please get in touch with us via DM to look into this for you and assist accordingly. Thanks! *Rose https://t.co/rKOcYHg3LE — Etihad Airways (@etihad) December 8, 2025

Reactions to Neelam Kothari In-Flight Incident

Many social media users echoed her concerns, saying airlines should proactively monitor unwell passengers rather than wait for reports from travellers. One X user offered to help, guiding her to approach the airline for a refund and compensation. “As per the consumer protection act 2019, you are eligible for a full refund and compensation for this deficiency in service. Connect with @getmyrefundin They will help you get it from these people”.

X User Offers Help to Neelam Kothari - See Post:

As per the consumer protection act 2019, you are eligible for a full refund and compensation for this deficiency in service. Connect with @getmyrefundin They will help you get it from these people — Ashish Padiya (@ashishpadiya) December 10, 2025

Another user said, "You’re absolutely right. Once on board, the crew’s responsibility is to take care of passengers, especially in a medical situation. This is precisely what we are trained for. Neglecting a passenger’s well-being is unacceptable, and speaking up about it is necessary."

Passengers Are Responsibility of Crew

You’re absolutely right. Once on board, the crew’s responsibility is to take care of passengers, especially in a medical situation. This is precisely what we are trained for. Neglecting a passenger’s well-being is unacceptable, and speaking up about it is necessary. — Athar Sedki (@Atharluvsrk) December 8, 2025

The Neelam Kothari in-flight incident has since reignited debate over passenger safety standards and the need for stronger accountability in commercial aviation. It has prompted broader questions about the quality of crew training for medical situations, especially on long-distance routes where passengers are more vulnerable to fatigue or adverse reactions.

