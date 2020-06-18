Twitter Down? Some Users Unable to Tweet or Retrieve Old Tweets on Microblogging Platform

Microblogging site Twitter seems to be experiencing some glitch this morning as users are unable to tweet or see old tweets on their feed. The Explore section seems to be getting refreshed and displays the message, "Hmm... something went wrong." There is no official statement from Twitter as yet. This comes in just a couple of days after photo-sharing application Instagram went down. Those who are unable to check tweets or facing an error message have taken to Twitter itself to enquire if the application is down.

Looks like Android users are facing a glitch this morning in retrieving the old tweets and seeing through the preferences. It is, however, not clear if it is location-based or some issue within phone application. While some users were unable to tweet, others did tweet and mention that they could not see the tweets or the latest trends.

#twitterdown Atleast I'm able to tweet that twitter is DOWN🙏👎 pic.twitter.com/BjCu3Hq109 — Ak (@aventador809) June 18, 2020

Is it me, or is twitter down? My connection seems fine with me. #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/TiAQoX8WrF — §ȋȽȽ£çķå țȟ£ ğ¤țȟȋç Ψ¤Ƚƒ (@furriesrulz) June 18, 2020

Am I the only one having issues with Twitter's Android app? #TwitterDown — 𝓓𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓲𝓷𝓰_𝓝𝓲𝓴𝓴𝓲 (@missnikki378) June 18, 2020

It is not just users from India but people from other countries like US, Ireland have also tweeted about the same problem. Hopefully, the issue would be resolved soon. Unless there is an official update from the company, there is no way to know what caused the glitch.

