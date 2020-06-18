Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    160384

  • Total Deaths

    12237

  • Total Recovered

    194325

  • Total Confirmed

    366946
#StayHomeStaySafe

Twitter Down? Some Users Unable to Tweet or Retrieve Old Tweets on Microblogging Platform

Technology Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 11:29 AM IST
A+
A-
Twitter Down? Some Users Unable to Tweet or Retrieve Old Tweets on Microblogging Platform
Twitter down (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Microblogging site Twitter seems to be experiencing some glitch this morning as users are unable to tweet or see old tweets on their feed. The Explore section seems to be getting refreshed and displays the message, "Hmm... something went wrong." There is no official statement from Twitter as yet. This comes in just a couple of days after photo-sharing application Instagram went down. Those who are unable to check tweets or facing an error message have taken to Twitter itself to enquire if the application is down.

Looks like Android users are facing a glitch this morning in retrieving the old tweets and seeing through the preferences. It is, however, not clear if it is location-based or some issue within phone application. While some users were unable to tweet, others did tweet and mention that they could not see the tweets or the latest trends.

Check Tweets About Twitter Down:

Able to Tweet But Twitter is Down

Same Error Msg

Issues in the App?

Everyone Has the Same Doubt

It is not just users from India but people from other countries like US, Ireland have also tweeted about the same problem. Hopefully, the issue would be resolved soon. Unless there is an official update from the company, there is no way to know what caused the glitch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 11:29 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Twitter Twitter app Twitter App Crash Twitter Down Twitter reactions
You might also like
Video of Snow Leopard From Uttarakhand Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Video of Snow Leopard From Uttarakhand Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Twitter Introduces Audio Tweet Feature for Limited iOS Users in the US, How to Record and Tweet With Audio
Technology

Twitter Introduces Audio Tweet Feature for Limited iOS Users in the US, How to Record and Tweet With Audio
Has Karan Johar Stopped Following Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Other Celebs on Twitter? Here’s the Strange Twist Behind His ’Reduced' Followers!
Bollywood

Has Karan Johar Stopped Following Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Other Celebs on Twitter? Here’s the Strange Twist Behind His ’Reduced' Followers!
Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away in Lucknow; The Fukrey Actor Shares An Emotional Note on Twitter
Bollywood

Ali Fazal's Mother Passes Away in Lucknow; The Fukrey Actor Shares An Emotional Note on Twitter
India-China Face-Off: Salman Khan Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 20 Indian Martyrs Who Lost Their Lives In Ladakh's Galwan Valley (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off: Salman Khan Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 20 Indian Martyrs Who Lost Their Lives In Ladakh's Galwan Valley (View Tweet)
Sonu Sood's Fan Slits Arm To Grab His Attention, Actor Begs Fans To Not Pull Such Stunts (View Post)
Bollywood

Sonu Sood's Fan Slits Arm To Grab His Attention, Actor Begs Fans To Not Pull Such Stunts (View Post)
Weird Green Glow Spotted Around Mars, Netizens Say Red Planet Added Earth in Its Close Friends' Group (Check Funny Reactions)
Viral

Weird Green Glow Spotted Around Mars, Netizens Say Red Planet Added Earth in Its Close Friends' Group (Check Funny Reactions)
Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
Cricket

Rohit Sharma Salutes Indian Soldiers Martyred in Clash With China at Galwan Valley, Pays Condolences to Their Families
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.81 76.43
Kolkata 79.59 71.96
Mumbai 84.66 74.93
Chennai 81.32 74.23
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
GBP 95.8100 -0.47
JPY 70.9775 -0.01
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement