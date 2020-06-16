Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Instagram Down, and Like Always, Netizens Flood Twitter With #InstagramDown Funny Memes and Jokes to Find Out What’s Happening!

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 09:09 AM IST
Instagram Down, and Like Always, Netizens Flood Twitter With #InstagramDown Funny Memes and Jokes to Find Out What’s Happening!
Instagram Down Memes (Photo Credits: @SuhiSuhani/ Twitter)

A variety of technical issues are being faced by Instagram users, in the late hours of Monday night and early hours of Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Amid the outage of the photo-sharing app, many users reported that they were not able to access the site. It is unclear as to why the social media site is facing outage; one thing is certain that netizens were quick to rush to Twitter and check if it’s just them or their WiFi or Instagram for everyone that is not working. #InstagramDown is hence trending on Twitter with users making funny memes and jokes, because what else to do when your favourite photo-sharing app goes down at one point. They so aptly describe what Instagram users are feeling RN when after they failed to access various features of the app. Year 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Alien Invasion To Thanos, Hilarious Posts to LOL at While the Year Continues to Play Jumanji!

According to Screen Rant, Instagram users began facing issues since yesterday, June 16. Although, it was not same for everyone, many were having trouble accessing the app. Twitter users soon utilised the #InstagramDown hashtag in order to explain the issues they have encountered. For some, the app is constantly crashing, while for others, their Instagram DM was not loading. But since people are unable to share any story or post, they ran to Twitter to react and did what it always does the best—set the microblogging platform on fire with hilarious memes and jokes, describing the situation, right now. 'My Plans vs 2020' Funny Memes Take Over Twitter, Netizens Joke About How Disappointing This Year Is Shaping Up to Be!

#InstagramDown Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter!

What Else!

Instagram Users RN

Instagram Down, Again?

LOL

Run Forest Run!

Purrfect!

LOL

Hey Twitter!

Netizens Ran to Twitter!

This is not the first time, when Instagram has been down in recent times. And with people being largely confined indoors, they like to express the problems they face in terms of memes. Meanwhile, the social media app is yet to clarify what went wrong and if the work is on to fix the issue. Let us enjoy the memes and jokes that netizens are sharing to mark this occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

