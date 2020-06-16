Instagram Down, and Like Always, Netizens Flood Twitter With #InstagramDown Funny Memes and Jokes to Find Out What’s Happening!

A variety of technical issues are being faced by Instagram users, in the late hours of Monday night and early hours of Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Amid the outage of the photo-sharing app, many users reported that they were not able to access the site. It is unclear as to why the social media site is facing outage; one thing is certain that netizens were quick to rush to Twitter and check if it’s just them or their WiFi or Instagram for everyone that is not working. #InstagramDown is hence trending on Twitter with users making funny memes and jokes, because what else to do when your favourite photo-sharing app goes down at one point. They so aptly describe what Instagram users are feeling RN when after they failed to access various features of the app. Year 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: From Alien Invasion To Thanos, Hilarious Posts to LOL at While the Year Continues to Play Jumanji!

According to Screen Rant, Instagram users began facing issues since yesterday, June 16. Although, it was not same for everyone, many were having trouble accessing the app. Twitter users soon utilised the #InstagramDown hashtag in order to explain the issues they have encountered. For some, the app is constantly crashing, while for others, their Instagram DM was not loading. But since people are unable to share any story or post, they ran to Twitter to react and did what it always does the best—set the microblogging platform on fire with hilarious memes and jokes, describing the situation, right now. 'My Plans vs 2020' Funny Memes Take Over Twitter, Netizens Joke About How Disappointing This Year Is Shaping Up to Be!

#InstagramDown Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter!

Instagram is down and people are like let's check on Twitter 😂😂 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/XTFpplrPXr — Suhana ❤️ (@SuhiSuhani) June 15, 2020

instagram while we’re on lockdown & no one has anything better to do #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/ziCL0dne8W — hannah (@hannahbvn) June 15, 2020

#instagramdown me coming to twitter to see if my instagram is actually messed up or if it’s my wifi pic.twitter.com/oeA7zfA8Qk — maddy (@MadisonBogle3) June 15, 2020

me after i check twitter to see instagram is down for everyone.. again... #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/2prRRX5E3P — andr(ew) (@atsushiphere) June 15, 2020

Me waiting for instagram to work, so I can send my dm #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/MXgnuuuCOW — Mavis (@SMTM0104) June 15, 2020

me running to twitter to see if instagram is down or if my wifi being ghetto again #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Qdj1drgoYi — — (@lovebotparker) June 15, 2020

Here’s some pictures of my cat while instagram is down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/4vlhT5yPhP — my bees are fucking p u r p l e (@purplebees_) June 15, 2020

Me realising only my Instagram DMs are down vs when I saw people with the same problem on twitter #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/G2HgMjjsOn — Aamir Khan🌐 (@_thelostsoul_98) June 15, 2020

Us coming back to Twitter when Instagram goes down#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/oq4M3crIsB — my bees are fucking p u r p l e (@purplebees_) June 15, 2020

Everyone coming to twitter to see if Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/2KEbLJQx6v — Meme Queen👸🏽 (@TheMemeQueen_) June 15, 2020

This is not the first time, when Instagram has been down in recent times. And with people being largely confined indoors, they like to express the problems they face in terms of memes. Meanwhile, the social media app is yet to clarify what went wrong and if the work is on to fix the issue. Let us enjoy the memes and jokes that netizens are sharing to mark this occasion.

