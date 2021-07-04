There are times when you find some good videos on social media platforms. However due to no video download feature, you have to let it go or just save the link. If you are wondering how to download the video, here we have created a step-by-step guide on how you can download clips from Twitter and Facebook. How to Change Language Settings on Instagram & Facebook.

To download videos from Facebook and Twitter, you will need to open the website on the browser. For Facebook videos, you can visit fbdown.net, while for Twitter videos, you can visit savetweetvid.com or twittervideodownloader.com. Twitter To Soon Roll Out Trusted Friends Feature, Will Allow To Target Tweets Towards Specific Audience.

How to Download Video From Twitter For Free:

Head to Twitter and copy the URL of the video you want to download. Open your browser and visit savetweetvid.com or twittervideodownloader.com. Paste the copied URL in the space provided on the websites and click on 'Download'. Once done, select the video quality preference and click on download. Once downloaded, you can find the video in your downloads folder.

How to Download Video From Facebook For Free:

Head to Facebook and copy the link or URL of the video you want to download. Visit fbdown.net and paste the copied URL on the box provided. Click on download. You can either download the video on normal quality or HD quality. Tap on your choice and click download.

The video will be saved on your phone.Fbdown.net, savetweetvid.com and twittervideodownloader.com are social media services websites and are not associated by any means to Facebook and Twitter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).