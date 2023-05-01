Mumbai, May 01: Since taking over the firm last year, Twitter CEO Elon Musk has made a number of adjustments to the site and its rules. With regard to employees who work in US states without a paid leave policy, the most recent move that has angered both workers and the general public is the reduction of paid parental leave from 20 weeks to just 14 days.

Many people have strongly disagreed with the decision to reduce paid parental leave. According to the recent reports, there is no federal law in the US that requires paid parental leave. However, the Family and Medical Leave Act permits certain employees to take ‘unpaid, job-protected leave for specified family and medical reasons’ for up to 12 weeks. Elon Musk Says Twitter To Allow Media Publishers To Charge Users per Article per Click Starting May.

Twelve US states also offer some form of paid family and medical leave. California's state legislation allows for a maximum of eight weeks of paid leave, while New York and New Jersey's laws allow for up to 26 weeks of unpaid, job-protected leave in addition to 12 weeks of paid leave.

Many Twitter users lashed out at the elimination of paid parental leave, expressing their disappointment and annoyance. Some claim that the business violated an acquisition agreement that protected benefits for a year following close.

Others made the observation that cutting back on leave will significantly affect new mothers, who require time to relax, heal, and spend time with their infants. Many users argued that the elimination of paid parental leave will increase the gender pay gap because women will have to decide between taking a lengthy, unpaid break from work or returning to work after two weeks. Elon Musk Isn’t Doing Right for Twitter, Says Jack Dorsey.

“You can't be obsessed with declining birthrates and then incentivise your employees to not have children”, a user wrote on the microblogging site, while another said, “Only a company facing bankruptcy does this.”

