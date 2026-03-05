Mumbai, March 5: Nothing has officially expanded its over-ear audio portfolio with the global debut of the Nothing Headphone (a). Launched alongside the brand’s latest smartphone series, the new headphones are positioned as a more expressive and accessible alternative to the company’s flagship audio products. This second over-ear offering from the London-based technology firm maintains the signature industrial aesthetic that has become a hallmark of the brand's identity.

The design of the Nothing Headphone (a) prioritises daily comfort, featuring a lightweight frame and breathable memory foam ear cushions intended for prolonged usage. Major upgrade features include an intelligent noise cancellation system that recalibrates based on the user's surroundings and a unique physical control interface integrated into the earcups. These advancements signify a strategic move to offer premium audio capabilities and long-lasting performance within a more versatile and colourful product range. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Headphone (a) Specifications and Features

The Nothing Headphone (a) is engineered with an Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system that automatically adjusts suppression levels to match environmental noise. For voice clarity, the device incorporates a three-microphone Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) setup. It also features Static Spatial Audio technology to provide a surround sound-like experience. The headphones weigh 310 grams and carry an IP52 rating, offering resistance against dust and minor water splashes.

A significant highlight of the Nothing Headphone (a) is its battery endurance, which the company claims can provide up to 135 hours of playback on a single charge. The device supports fast charging, where a five-minute plug-in delivers five hours of listening time. Users can navigate audio using a dedicated Roller for volume, a Paddle for track selection, and a customisable Button that supports "Channel Hop" and serves as a remote camera shutter. The headphones are compatible with the Nothing X app for further audio customisation.

Nothing Headphone (a) Price in India

While the product has been introduced in international markets, the official Nothing Headphone (a) Price in India is yet to be formally confirmed by the manufacturer. In global markets, the device is priced at GBP 149 in the United Kingdom and USD 199 in the United States, which is approximately INR 16,600. The headphones are available in Black, White, Pink, and a limited-edition Yellow colour. Global open sales are scheduled to begin on March 13, with the Yellow variant arriving in April. Nothing Phone 4a Price in India, Specifications and Features.

