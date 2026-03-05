Mumbai, March 5: Global professional services firm Accenture has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Ookla, the parent company of the widely used web services Speedtest and Downdetector, in a deal valued at $1.2 billion. The acquisition, announced Thursday, represents a major expansion of Accenture’s telecommunications and digital infrastructure portfolio, signaling a shift toward real-time network intelligence and consumer experience monitoring.

The deal brings two of the internet’s most recognizable diagnostic tools under the Accenture umbrella. Speedtest, founded in 2006, has become the industry standard for measuring internet connection performance, while Downdetector tracks real-time outages for thousands of websites and digital services globally. Accenture Ties Promotions to AI Tool Usage; Senior Staff Face Mandate After CEO Julie Sweet’s ‘Adapt or Exit’ Warning.

By acquiring these platforms, Accenture gains access to a massive proprietary dataset regarding global connectivity trends and service reliability. Industry analysts suggest that Accenture plans to integrate this data into its existing AI-powered consultancy services to help enterprise clients better predict and manage digital disruptions.

Strengthening Telecom and Cloud Services

Accenture’s leadership indicated that the acquisition is a strategic move to bolster its “Cloud First” and connectivity business units. As companies increasingly rely on stable high-speed internet for remote operations and cloud computing, the ability to monitor network health in real-time has become a high-value asset. Accenture Layoffs: IT Consulting Giant Lays Off Over 11,000 Employees in 3 Months, Warns More Job Cuts Coming.

"The integration of Ookla’s robust network insights with our consulting expertise will allow us to offer unprecedented visibility into the digital supply chain," an Accenture spokesperson stated. The company intends to leverage Ookla’s technology to provide telecommunications providers with deeper insights into network performance and customer satisfaction.

Impact on Users and Operations

For the millions of daily users of Speedtest and Downdetector, the transition is expected to be seamless. Accenture has expressed intentions to maintain both platforms as standalone brands, preserving their current functionality. However, the backing of a multi-billion dollar service provider could lead to more rapid feature updates and broader integration with enterprise-level security and monitoring tools.

Background and Market Context

The $1.2 billion price tag reflects the growing importance of "observability" in the tech sector—the ability to measure the internal states of a system by examining its external outputs. Ookla was previously owned by Ziff Davis, which acquired the company in 2014.

The sale comes amid a broader consolidation in the IT services market, as large firms seek to acquire specialized data companies to differentiate their AI and automation offerings. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second fiscal quarter, pending customary regulatory approvals.

