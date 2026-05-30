Upcoming Smartphone Launches in June 2026: From Xiaomi 17T and Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus to OnePlus 15s, Check Details of All Models Here

The month of May witnessed the debut of high-end flagships including the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra. While those releases catered to the premium segment, June 2026 is set to shift focus toward a broader range of devices, with several anticipated mid-range and budget smartphones scheduled for arrival.

Consumers looking for new hardware have a busy month ahead, as manufacturers prepare to refresh their lineups. With competitive specifications and varying price points, these upcoming launches offer options for those considering a new purchase. Below are the top five smartphones expected to arrive in the Indian market throughout the coming month. OnePlus Nord CE6 Price Hiked in India; Check New Rates and Features After Recent Launch.

Xiaomi 17T

The Xiaomi 17T is confirmed for an Indian launch in the first week of June. The device features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3500 nits. Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Its camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The handset is backed by a 6500mAh battery supporting 67W wired charging and is expected to be priced around INR 75,000 for the base model.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Scheduled for release on June 4, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ serves as the premium offering in its series. It sports a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen boasting a 144Hz refresh rate and 5200 nits of peak brightness. Performance is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, complemented by 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The rear camera module houses three 50MP sensors, including the Sony LYTIA 710 primary unit and a periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. With a 7000mAh battery and 90W wired charging, the device is tipped to cost approximately INR 50,000.

OnePlus 15s

The OnePlus 15s is expected to make its global debut in June 2026. This handset features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3600 nits. It is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. Photography needs are met by a 50MP primary shooter and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. The device incorporates a large 7550mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging capabilities. The starting price for the base model is anticipated to be around INR 60,000.

iQOO Z11

Expected around mid-June, the iQOO Z11 targets the sub-INR 30,000 segment. The phone includes a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5000 nits. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, supported by up to 12GB of RAM. The handset features a 50MP primary rear camera and a 32MP front-facing lens. Notably, it is equipped with a significant 9020mAh battery and supports 90W wired charging, making it a distinct option for those prioritising endurance and fast power refills. Apple iPhone 18 Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch in September 2026.

Redmi Turbo 5

Tipped for a June 10 launch, the Redmi Turbo 5 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3500 nits of peak brightness. It utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra processor and includes a dual-camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The device houses a 7560mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. The expected starting price for this model is approximately INR 30,000, positioning it within the competitive mid-range market.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).