New Delhi, July 30: National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) is reportedly exploring new ways to make UPI transactions easier and more secure. The move is said to focus on using Face ID recognition and fingerprint biometrics to authorise payments on UPI transactions. Users might soon be able to complete transactions without entering a UPI PIN every time, by using their face or fingerprint instead.

Currently, to authorise any bank transaction through UPI, users are required to enter their UPI-PIN, a 4 to 6-digit personal passcode, each time. The potential development could simplify how people approve UPI payments on their smartphones. If introduced, users may soon have the option to approve their UPI transactions using biometric data like fingerprint or eye scan. UPI Rules Update: NPCI Issues Fresh Guidelines for All UPI Ecosystem Members To Limit Balance Checks, Auto-Pay Timings and More, Effective From August 1, 2025.

The new system is said to use advanced biometric methods like facial recognition and fingerprint scanning to verify users during UPI payments. NPCI is reportedly working on making this option available, possibly making PIN entry optional for UPI transactions. NPCI has not officially confirmed the introduction of biometric-enabled UPI payments and has reportedly remained neutral, neither confirming nor denying the reports.

As per a report of The Economic Times, Akash Sinha, CEO and Founder of Cashfree Payments, highlighted that integrating biometrics with UPI could represent a major advancement in the evolution of digital payments in India. The development might have the potential to enhance user convenience as an important step forward in the country’s UPI payment infrastructure.

How Biometric Authentication Could Transform UPI Payments?

Reports suggest that introducing biometric authentication for UPI payments could be a significant move to reduce financial fraud. Experts reportedly point out that physical traits like fingerprints or iris scans are much harder to steal compared to UPI PINs.

As per reports, RBI’s Payment System Indicators for June 2025, highlighted that UPI transactions reached 18.39 billion in volume, with a total value of INR 24.03 lakh crore. As UPI continues to grow its share in payment systems, adding biometric security is expected to make transactions safer overall. Apple’s Supply Chain Shift Makes India Leading Smartphone Exporter to US for First Time in Q2 2025, Beating China.

Rohit Mahajan, Founder and Managing Partner of plutos ONE, reportedly stated that biometrics strengthen security and reduce fraud by linking access directly to the individual. However, he also emphasised the need to carefully consider user experience, data privacy, consent, and infrastructure readiness to ensure successful implementation.

