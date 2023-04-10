New Delhi, April 10: Chinese smartphone maker vivo is all ready to launch its new T2 series in India on April 11. The new vivo T2 series is likely to comprise of the vivo T2 and the vivo T2x smartphone models.

These will be the successors of the vivo T1 series from 2022. Vivo has been creating buzz around the models by releasing teasers on social media. Here’s all that are known and expected so far from the new vivo T2 series. iPhone 15 Ultra Rear Design Leaked: Apple To Offer Smaller and Better Camera Bump.

vivo T2 Series – Launch, Specifications & Expected Price Details:

vivo T2 and T2x will launch in the Indian market on April 11 at 12 noon IST. Both the smartphones will be available for purchase via Flipkart and vivo India store online. Twitter Renamed As Titter? Elon Musk Hides 'W' in Twitter Sign Installed Outside Company's Headquarters, Gets Trolled.

The new vivo T2 series will come with a waterdrop notch display design with thin bezels, the phones will be offered in Blue and Gold colour choices.

The new vivo T2 and vivo T2x smartphones have been confirmed to launch with FHD+ AMOLED display with an expected 90Hz refresh rate. Both the phones will come with 5G network support.

The vivo T2 will get powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset, while the vivo T2x is likely to pack MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset. The vivo T2 series will be running on Android 13 OS.

The vivo T2 will offer dual cameras with a 64MP primary snapper coupled with OIS and EIS support and a 2MP sensor. The vivo T2x model’s camera specifications are still unknown.

Both the phones in the vivo T2 series are expected to come with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phones’ battery capacities are not known, but 44W or more fast charging support is expected. The Vivo T2 and Vivo T2x prices will be revealed tomorrow during official launch, but the phones are likely to be priced under Rs 20,000.

